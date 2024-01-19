ROYAL HELIUM ANNOUNCES GRANT OF STOCK BASED COMPENSATION

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. (TSXV: RHC) (TSXV: RHC.WT.A) (OTCQB: RHCCF) ("Royal" or the "Company") today announced that the Board of Directors has granted an aggregate of 950,000 stock options (the "Options"), 5,963,635 performance share units (the "PSUs") and 909,070 deferred share units (the "DSUs") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company under the Company's equity incentive compensation plan (the "Plan"). The Options, PSUs and DSUs are subject to the terms of the applicable award agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Options are each exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The PSUs and DSUs each entitle the holders thereof to receive one Common Share subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the PSU award agreements and DSU award agreements entered into between the Company and the holders of the PSUs and DSUs respectively. The Options vest immediately on the date of grant and the PSUs and DSUs vest one year from the date of grant.

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal is an exploration, production, and infrastructure company with a primary focus on the development and production of helium and associated gases. The Company controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium permits and leases across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. Given the current and foreseeable global undersupplied nature of this critical and non-renewable product, Royal is well positioned to be a leading North American producer of this increasingly high value commodity.

Royal's helium reservoirs are carried primarily with nitrogen. Nitrogen is not considered a greenhouse gas (GHG) and therefore the plant has a low GHG footprint when compared to plants in other jurisdictions that rely on large scale natural gas production for helium extraction. Helium extracted from wells in Saskatchewan and Alberta can be up to 90% less carbon intensive than helium extraction processes in other jurisdictions.

Andrew Davidson

Chief Executive Officer

Royal Helium Ltd.

For further information: please contact the Company: Spiro Kletas, VP Investor Relations, 1 (306) 500-9397, [email protected]; Dean Nawata, Business Development, 1(306) 500-9420, [email protected]