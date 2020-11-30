Royal Helium Announces a Minimum $4 Million Brokered Private Placement for Helium Well Drill Program in Southern Saskatchewan

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Cormark Securities Inc. and including Clarus Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Eight Capital Corp. and Richardson Wealth Ltd. for a best-efforts private placement of a minimum of 16,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit, for minimum gross proceeds of $4 million (the "Offering"). The Company has also granted the underwriters an option ("Agent's Option") to arrange the purchase of up to an additional 50% of Units (up to 8 million additional Units) under the offering at the issue price.

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share ("Common Share") of the Company and one (1) warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one (1) Common Share at a price equal to $0.40, for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund exploration drilling for helium on the Company's lands in southern Saskatchewan and for general corporate purposes.

Andrew Davidson, President and CEO of Royal states: "After completing detailed exploration work over the past year, we are excited to embark on the first of several planned helium drilling programs. We have amassed multiple, large helium land packages across southern Saskatchewan, identifying numerous potential helium pools in the Deadwood formation. The first set of wells to be drilled are located on the Climax property in the southwestern part of the province to be followed by the Bengough property in the southeast. Further exploration continues on the 8 (to date) other land packages".

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about December 17, 2020 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and any applicable securities regulatory authorities.

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal is focused on the exploration and development of primary helium production in southern Saskatchewan. With over 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands held under permits, leases and applications, Royal is one of the largest helium leaseholders in North America. Located next to highways, roads, cities and, importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, Royals projects were methodically evaluated for helium potential for over two years, and have been vetted by helium experts, professional geologists and engineers.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. Person (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act) or a person in the United States, unless an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

