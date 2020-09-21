Royal Helium Adds 321 Square km of New Helium Permits in Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd., ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) reports that is has received permits for an additional 32,166 hectares or 321 square km of helium land in the southeastern half of Royal's Saskatchewan landholdings where the total helium lease and permit land now total approximately 4,320 square km. Approximately 173 square km was added to the Bengough project, and 148 square kilometers in Pangman. The Pangman ground adjoins and now makes the Ogema and Ogema North grounds one large contiguous land package where historic helium tests have ranged up to 2.45% helium.

Andrew Davidson, President and CEO of Royal comments, "With our well target inventory currently at 12, including 5 at Bengough, we look forward to growing our southeastern regional target inventory at the expanded Bengough property and the combined Pangman/Ogema land where some of the highest historic helium tests are found".

Royal believes that the basement structure within its southeastern land holdings is part of a larger regional basement structural trend extending at least 60 miles north from the US border and passing through Bengough, Pangman/Ogema and Minton land packages.

Qualified Person: Stephen P. Halabura P. Geo. the Company's Vice President of Exploration is a Qualified Person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal Helium has approximately 400,000 hectares of prospective helium land in south western and south-central Saskatchewan, held as permits, leases and pending permits. All of Royal's lands are in close proximity to highways, roads, cities and importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, with a significant portion of its land in close proximity to existing helium producing locations. With stable, rising prices and limited, non-renewable sources for helium worldwide, Royal intends to become a leading North American producer of this high value commodity.

For more information, please contact Andrew Davidson, the Chairman, President and CEO of the Company.

For further information: Andrew Davidson, CEO, Royal Helium Ltd., 1 (306) 281-9104, [email protected]