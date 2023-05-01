Royal Coronation Tea Party at Le Dolci in Toronto

Invitation to a Magical Tea Party for the King's Coronation

Fascinators on loan to each guest by Royally trained Milliner, David Dunkley

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - We are thrilled to invite the city of Toronto's royal fans to a magical tea party in honour of the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. This event promises to be a fabulous celebration of the reign of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. The magical tea party will take place at the magnificent Le Dolci Culinary Classroom & Studio in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood.

You’re Invited to a Magical Tea Party for the King's Coronation. Fascinators on loan to each guest by Royally trained Milliner, David Dunkley. (CNW Group/Le Dolci Culinary Classroom)

We are excited to announce that each guest will also have the opportunity to wear a fabulous fascinator by the renowned Milliner David Dunkley. These beautiful headpieces are sure to add a touch of elegance and sophistication to the festivities.

The tea party will be a showcase of the best tea and delicacies from across the kingdom, prepared by the finest pastry chefs in Toronto. Guests will be treated to a scrumptious tea tray, including freshly baked scones. The tea selection will be equally impressive, featuring a wide range of blends, including Darjeeling tea, the favoured tea of King Charles III—which he takes with honey and milk.

The tea party will take place on the morning of the King's coronation and is an opportunity for journalists to experience the magic and grandeur of this historic event. This is a rare chance to be a part of something truly special and to witness the crowning of our beloved King.

We invite all journalists to attend this magical tea party and be a part of the festivities. Please RSVP to confirm your attendance and receive further details.

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Time: 6:00 am to 8:00 am

Location: 12 Sousa Mendes, Toronto, ON

Dress code: Tops, Tails, Tiaras & fascinators by David Dunkley Milliner

Price: $40/guest

RSVP: [email protected]

Book: https://www.ledolci.com/apps/bookthatapp/calendar

We look forward to welcoming you (bright & early!) to this fantastic event. Bring your Royal memorabilia and Royal stories!

SOURCE Le Dolci Culinary Classroom

For further information: Lisa Sanguedolce and Team Le Dolci, [email protected], www.LeDolci.com