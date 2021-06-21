Royal Caribbean Arrives to Warm Welcome in Grand Bahama

Adventure of the Seas completed its inaugural homeporting ceremony in Grand Bahama Island, with 1,000 passengers! Tweet this

"We believe this homeporting project will have an immediate impact on the rebound of the Bahamian economy. We express our collective gratitude towards our partners at Royal Caribbean for the long-standing relationship spanning more than 50 years," said the Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation.

Grand Bahama's proximity to South Florida contributes to its position as a popular tourism destination and a favorite port of call for longer Caribbean cruises. Visitors can enjoy the nation's second largest city, Freeport, which boasts upscale resorts, life-changing cultural and historic sites, as well as ecological wonders. From the culinary explorations, scenic island taxi tours and crystal-clear water excursions, the adventures are endless for passengers once ashore.

Adventure of the Seas debuted its seven-night getaways from Nassau on June 12, which feature two back-to-back days of thrills at Perfect Day at CocoCay, adventures in Cozumel and a full day of unwinding on Grand Bahama's white-sand beaches every Saturday throughout the summer.

Those daydreaming about their next vacation can book a ticket aboard Adventure of the Seas. The final departure is scheduled for September 11, 2021. Travelers are encouraged to visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates for an overview of The Bahamas' latest travel and entry protocols before booking.

