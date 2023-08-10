OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint is delighted that its 2022 5 oz. Pure Silver Coin – Canadian Ghost Ship has won the Coin of the Year Award in the Most Innovative category. Under this annual awards program, the Mint competes with global industry peers for the world's most prestigious recognition of excellence in coin design and manufacturing. This latest endorsement of the Mint's talent and innovation adds to a growing list of previous Coin of the Year awards.

"The Mint is proud to have many award-winning coins to its name and earning a Coin of the Year award is a tremendous world-wide recognition of our innovation and manufacturing excellence," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "As tireless innovators, we are always looking for new and exciting ways to bring stories of Canada to life and it is very gratifying to see the black light-activated colour technology on our Canadian Ghost ship silver coin impress our industry peers as much as it does our customers."

The dramatic artwork of artist Neil Hamelin illustrates the tale of the ghost ship, a haunting apparition of a three-masted ship whose sails appear to be ablaze. Fishermen of old on Canada's east coast claim to have seen the vision and set out to sea in a rescue attempt, only to have the mysterious ship suddenly vanish. The glowing image of the ghost ship, emerging before fishermen setting out in a dory on a stormy night, is revealed when a black light is shined on the reverse of this 5 oz., 99.99% pure silver coin.

The annual Coin of the Year competition receives nominations from an international consortium of mint representatives and numismatists. The judging is conducted by an international panel of the world's leading mint officials, medalists, journalists, central bank and museum officials. The winners were selected from among 100 finalists spanning ten categories.

Images of the Mint's 2022 5 oz. Pure Silver Coin – Canadian Ghost Ship can be found here.

