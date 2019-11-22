Royal Canadian Mint reports profits and performance for Q3 2019

OTTAWA, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint (the "Mint") is pleased to release its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 which provide insight into our activities, the markets influencing our businesses and our expectations for the next twelve months.

"Once again we have achieved solid results this quarter through the perseverance of our team," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "The Mint continues to demonstrate its ability to remain agile while planning for a profitable future."

The financial results should be read in conjunction with the Mint's quarterly report available at www.mint.ca. All monetary amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Consolidated profit before income tax and other items was $6.7 million for the quarter (2018 – $10.5 million).

for the quarter (2018 – $10.5 million). Consolidated profit was $9.5 million for the quarter (2018 – $2.8 million ).

for the quarter (2018 – ). Consolidated revenue was consistent quarter over quarter at $370 million :

: Silver bullion volumes were 6.6 million ounces (2018 – 4.7 million), while gold bullion volumes were 96.3 thousand ounces (2018 – 156.1 thousand)



Sales of numismatic products were ahead of 2018 having increased to $26.0 million (2018 - $24.5 million ) mainly due to custom silver product sales

(2018 - ) mainly due to custom silver product sales

Foreign circulation revenue increased 6% quarter over quarter with production and/or shipments returning to more normal levels at 350 million foreign coins and blanks compared to 346 million coins and blanks in 2018



Canadian circulation coin production was 123 million pieces in the quarter (2018 - 102 million pieces)

Operating expenses increased $1.1 million to $22.2 million in the quarter compared to the same period in 2018 at $21.1 million . Employee costs were higher in 2019 combined with higher IT and consulting costs primarily to support the repositioning of the Numismatic business, while marketing distribution costs were lower as compared to 2018.

to in the quarter compared to the same period in 2018 at . Employee costs were higher in 2019 combined with higher IT and consulting costs primarily to support the repositioning of the Numismatic business, while marketing distribution costs were lower as compared to 2018. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $103.1 million at September 28, 2019 ( December 31, 2018 – $66.4 million ). The Mint expects to pay a dividend to Canada in the fourth quarter of 2019 from excess cash above the level of cash required to support the Mint's ongoing operations.

Consolidated results and financial performance (in CAD $ millions for the 13 and 39 weeks ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018)







13 weeks ended 39 weeks ended

September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 $ Change % Change September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 $ Change % Change Revenue $ 370.1

370.9 $ (0.8) - $ 999.2 $ 972.5 $ 26.7 3 Profit before income tax and other items(1)

6.7

10.5

(3.8) (36)

25.8

23.7

2.1 9 Profit before income tax and other items margin

2%

3%







3%

2%





Profit for the period

9.5

2.8

6.7 239

22.0

13.5

8.5 63 (1) A reconciliation from profit for the period to profit before income tax and other items is included on page 11.



As at

September 28, 2019 December 31, 2018 $ Change % Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 103.1 $ 66.4 $ 36.7 55 Inventories

40.4

62.2

(21.8) (35) Capital assets

174.0

172.8

1.2 1 Total assets

407.4

397.8

9.6 2 Working capital

131.7

107.5

24.2 23

To read more of the Mint's Third Quarter Report for 2019, please visit www.mint.ca.

