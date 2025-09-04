OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a new $2 commemorative circulation coin recognizing the life and art of Daphne Odjig, one of the most influential artists active in Canada during the second half of the 20th century. In addition to her groundbreaking original work, she is widely considered a leader of efforts to transform the perception of Indigenous art and giving it a rightful place in major galleries in Canada and the world. The circulation coin honouring her life and legacy captures glimpses of both The Folk Singer, and her monumental The Indian in Transition, two works that are part of the Canadian Museum of History's collection in Ottawa. This coin will begin circulating today.

The $2 circulation coin commemorating artist Daphne Odjig (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mint (RCM))

"The Royal Canadian Mint is pleased to celebrate great Indigenous artists, whose stunning and moving works tell important cultural stories that form part of our shared history" said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "Today, we are honoured to issue a circulation coin that shares the story of Daphne Odjig, whose art and advocacy transformed appreciation for Indigenous art in Canada and the world."

The artwork appearing on the reverse of the 2025 $2 circulation coin celebrating Daphne Odjig adapts her 1977 piece titled The Folk Singer. The colourized version of the coin features a cropped view, at its centre, of a female figure holding a drum, while the outer rim bears an engraved reproduction of the artist's stylized drawing of a fisher (the anglicized version of "Odjig" is "Fisher"). This is the image that appears above Odjig's signature on her 1978 masterpiece The Indian in Transition. The obverse of the coin features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

"How fortunate we are to have had such an artist in our midst! Daphne Odjig was a gifted storyteller, a bold path breaker, and a born teacher," said Anishinaabe visual artist, writer, and educator Bonnie Devine. "For more than fifty years she enriched our lives with her drawings and paintings. She would have been tickled to know that her life's work was being honoured on a Canadian toonie."

Daphne Odjig was born in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory (Manitoulin Island, Ontario) in 1919. Though traditional cultural practices were illegal in Canada during much of her youth, she grew up in a community with a strong sense of First Nations art and culture. She was especially influenced by her grandfather Jonas Odjig, who was himself a carver, as well as a great source of traditional stories and cultural knowledge.

After moving to Toronto in the early 1940s, Odjig began exploring the city's galleries and libraries, finding inspiration. She developed her art while working and raising a family in British Columbia and Manitoba and experienced a cultural awakening at the 1964 Wiikwemkoong Pow Wow.

She became renowned both for minimalist fine-line sketches and massive, richly coloured paintings representing traditional knowledge and the historical experiences of First Nations people. Her works and those of her contemporaries helped transform perceptions of Indigenous art, advocating for their place in the world of fine art.

Odjig was also one of the founding members of Professional Native Indian Artists Inc. Fellow Indigenous art titans Alex Janvier, Norval Morrisseau, Jackson Beardy, Carl Ray, Eddy Cobiness, and Joseph Sanchez lobbied with Odjig for inclusion, recognition, and equal access to art funding. Their creative work and activism collectively and at once reflected and contributed to the revitalization of Indigenous culture that marked the second half of the 20th century.

To learn more about the story on Daphne Odjig's life and legacy, follow www.mint.ca/odjig.

Limited to a mintage of three million coins, of which two million will be coloured, this new $2 circulation coin will begin circulating September 4. It will reach Canadians through their change as bank branches and businesses replenish their inventories of $2 coins.

The coloured and uncoloured circulation coins can also be collected in a two-piece Collector Keepsake Card, packaged in a richly illustrated folder. Special Wrap rolls of 25 two-dollar circulation coins each, in coloured and uncoloured versions, are also available.

A fine silver collector coin is also being issued in conjunction with the circulation coin. The 2025 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Folk Singer by Daphne Odjig features a view of Odjig's female figure holding a drum, framed by a bird motif.

These collectibles can be ordered as of today by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or online at www.mint.ca.They are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's Winnipeg boutique, as well as through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

Images of the circulation coin and collector products are available here.

