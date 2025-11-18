OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint's Opulence Collection, a luxurious offering of rare precious metal coins blending the world of fine jewelry and numismatic art, dazzles once again with pure gold and platinum creations adorned with rare fancy yellow diamonds sourced from the renowned Ekati Diamond Mine in Canada's Northwest Territories.

This year's collection consists of "Brilliance", a 10 oz. pure platinum coin and "Radiance", a 1 oz. pure gold coin, each adorned with Canadian fancy yellow diamonds, among the rarest gemstones in the world. The diamonds were expertly cut and polished by Vancouver-based Crossworks Manufacturing Ltd. These exclusive collectibles are available as of today.

"The Opulence Collection is a testament to the Royal Canadian Mint's dedication to innovation and coin manufacturing excellence, and the addition of rare fancy yellow diamonds creates visually stunning collector pieces that also celebrate Canada's vast mineral wealth," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "We are proud to once again delight collectors of fine numismatic art with rare and precious treasures produced by people and companies that are passionate about celebrating the best of Canada."

"Burgundy is proud to partner with the Canadian Royal Mint for the creation of these exquisite works of art that embody Canadian heritage and craftmanship," said Jeremy King, CEO of Burgundy Diamond Mines. "Canadian diamonds are renowned for being high-quality, responsibly mined and among the oldest in the world. The addition of Ekati fancy yellow diamonds into the coins make them a unique and precious collectible that is truly Canadian in its essence."

The 2025 Pure Platinum Coin – Brilliance is a meticulously crafted 10 oz., 99.95% platinum showpiece, designed by the Canadian duo of Chris Reid and Rosina Li. Its reverse celebrates the Canada lily (Lilium canadense) in a motif accentuated by selective gold plating and a dazzling array of 14 pear cut and nine round cut fancy yellow diamonds. Seven diamonds form the centre of the largest lily, which is surrounded by eight additional jewelled and engraved elements that, together, show the lily in various stages of growth. This exceptional creation is limited to only 10 examples world-wide.

The 2025 Pure Gold Coin – Radiance is the work of Canadian artist Simon Ng, who has created a reverse surrounding a jewelled adornment shaped like a Canada lily. Its petals are formed by six marquise-cut fancy yellow diamonds elegantly framing a round-cut white diamond at the centre. This jewelled centrepiece rests atop an engraved sunburst design inspired by the compass star. Four sun-like flowers, each adorned with a round cut white diamond, are engraved along the edge. These handcrafted treasures are limited to a mintage of only 30.

The obverses of both these coins feature the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati. These precious collectibles are also presented in matte black wood cases crafted by Canadian manufacturer Manubois.

The fancy yellow diamonds at the heart of the 2025 Opulence Collection come from Ekati, Canada's first surface and underground diamond mine, currently owned and operated by Burgundy Diamond Mines Ltd. For more than 27 years, Ekati is primarily known for its ethically produced, high-quality white diamonds, with yellow and rare fancy yellow diamonds accounting for a small percentage of its total yield.

The exclusive numismatic works of art from the 2025 Opulence Collection can be directly ordered from the Mint at 1-800-267‑1871 in Canada, 1-800-268‑6468 in the US, from www.mint.ca, and through the Mint's official dealers and distributors.

For an in-depth look at the 2025 Opulence Collection, visit www.mint.ca/opulence. Images and video of these spectacular coins are available here.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Burgundy Diamond Mines Ltd.

Burgundy Diamond Mines is a premier, independent, global-scale diamond company focused on capturing margins across the entire value chain from mining and production to the sale of diamonds. Burgundy's strategic approach involves building a balanced portfolio of diamond projects located in favourable jurisdictions, including the globally ranked Canadian mining asset Ekati. Burgundy's unique mine to market business model ensures total chain of custody and provides traceability along every step of the process, safeguarding the ethical production of the diamonds from mine to point of sale. Founded in Perth, Western Australia, Burgundy is led by a world-class management team and Board, combining global expertise with a commitment to sustainable and responsible diamond operations.

