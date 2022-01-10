Royal Canadian Geographical Society and MEC to launch exploration film grant

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Geographical Society has championed exploration since its inception more than 90 years ago. In 2021, its production arm Canadian Geographic Films debuted its first feature documentary, Returning Home , directed by Secwépemc filmmaker Sean Stiller. This year, we continue our journey of discovery — in the world of film. With the generous support of Mountain Equipment Company (MEC), the RCGS is pleased to announce its new Exploration Film Grant Program.

The first creative grant delivered in the Society's recent history, the Exploration Film Grant aims to support Canadian filmmakers with emerging visions that inform, inspire, capture or reveal a

personal journey related to connecting with Canada's majestic landscapes. "Through this grant program, we will provide a launch pad for emerging filmmakers who are rethinking how we tell stories about Canada and the greater world," says John Geiger, Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Geographic and the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.

Two different grant types will be available; the Exploration Feature and the Exploration Short. The Exploration Feature will be given to support the creation of a documentary film during an expedition. The Exploration Short is a post-production grant which will offer funding for shorter films that entered post-production in the latter half of 2021. The grant program is open to submissions from independent filmmakers, production companies or groups.

"MEC and the Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS) share a history of supporting Canadian explorers. We're excited to support this grant, which celebrates Canada's community of outdoor explorers and filmmakers , providing them with the space to share their diverse stories of adventure and exploration," says Caitlin Brown, Community Manager for MEC. "The Exploration Film Grant is an example of how, together with the RCGS, we can bring light to important issues through the lens of film."

Through its award-winning publication, Canadian Geographic, and the Society's well-established grant programs, we have celebrated and discovered the diverse stories and histories of Canada's peoples, places and cultures. This collaboration between the RCGS and MEC will encourage the next generation of explorers to share their stories from the field: stories of adventure and scientific discovery, diversity and inclusion, truth and reconciliation.

Grant applications are currently open and will be accepted until its deadline on February 25, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET. Further information can be found at https://rcgs.org/programs/explorationfilmgrant/

ABOUT MEC

MEC is Canada's go-to place for outdoor gear, know-how and inspiration. Combining high-quality apparel and equipment with expert advice and firsthand experience, MEC supports a wide range of activities including camping, snow sports, watersports, cycling, climbing, hiking, running and travel. Established in 1971, MEC has been a strong backer of community initiatives and has invested $45 million (and counting) into non-profit organizations that support. Outdoor recreation and conservation.

ABOUT THE ROYAL CANADIAN GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY

Publisher of Canadian Geographic, the RCGS is dedicated to imparting a broader knowledge and deeper appreciation of Canada — its people and places, its natural and cultural heritage and its environmental, social and economic opportunities. The Society is one of Canada's largest non-profit educational organizations, comprising more than 25,000 members from across the country. The RCGS is funded primarily by membership fees and donations. The Society's board of governors and its program committees are composed entirely of volunteers.

