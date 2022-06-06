ROYAL CANADIAN AIR FORCE (RCAF) FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF ONE OF THE LARGEST SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMS IN CANADA FOCUSED ON S.T.E.M. STUDIES AND AEROSPACE

Scholarships awarded to 50 future Canadian leaders in aviation and aerospace fields

TORONTO, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Foundation is proud to announce today the name of 50 recipients of its unique RCAF Foundation Scholarships awarded to Canada's next generation of leaders in aviation and aerospace.

The high demand for the scholarships mirror demand for skilled specialists in this soaring field and are designed to encourage Canadian youth, 25 years of age or younger, to enter studies in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, leading to future careers in aviation or aerospace.

Jeremy Diamond, Founding CEO of the RCAF Foundation said submissions from young Canadians across the country spoke strongly about career aspirations, contributions to these fields of endeavour and to a vision for the future of aviation and aerospace. "Tremendously inspiring," he said.

Each scholarship is valued at $1,000 and is supported by corporate leaders including Air Canada, BMO, CAE, CIBC, JDS Group of Companies as well as Hamilton International Airport, Winnipeg Jets, and other generous individuals.

For the full list of recipients, visit our website: https://rcaffoundation.ca/portfolio-items/2022-student-scholarship-recipients

Applicants answered two questions:

Tell us about yourself and why you are pursuing a career in aviation and aerospace How will your career path and goals make a meaningful contribution to your chosen field or to your community?

The RCAF Foundation is an arms-length not-for-profit organization whose mission is to recognize, foster and celebrate the Royal Canadian Air Force through community engagement, education programs and commemorative activities.

