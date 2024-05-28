Royal Canadian Air Force F-18 Cockpit in front of Toronto's Union Station

Torontonians can sit in an F-18 Pilot's seat and let their imaginations soar

TORONTO, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - To celebrate the centennial of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), the RCAF Foundation is collaborating with Union Station and the RCAF on a special F-18 cockpit installation for people to view and sit in the pilot's seat.

When and Who:

Opening – 11:30 am

Join the RCAF Foundation and serving members of the Air Force at the grand opening of the RCAF Centennial cockpit display. Check out 10 giant banners hanging on Union Station, which detail the history of this storied Canadian institution.

Jeremy Diamond , CEO, RCAF Foundation Mark Regan , Royal Canadian Air Force Alexa Polenz , Union Station



Open to the public – Thursday, May 30 to Sunday, June 2

Thursday, May 30 - 10:00 am - 19:00 pm

Friday, May 31 - 10:00 am - 19:00 pm

Saturday, June 1 - 10:00 am - 19:00 pm

Sunday, June 2 - 10:00 am - 17:00 pm

Where: In front of Union Station at 55 Front Street West.

Background: People will be able to view, sit in, take photos, and learn more about the RCAF from serving members. Nestled in front of the RCAF Centennial banners commissioned by the RCAF Foundation, this free installation is expected to attract thousands of Torontonians and visitors who will learn more about the past, present, and future of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

About The RCAF Foundation: https://rcaffoundation.ca/ The RCAF Foundation's mission is to recognize, foster and celebrate the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), and the aviation/aerospace sector through community engagement, education programs and commemorative activities. The RCAF Foundation works closely with like-minded organizations to help them further their goals to support the important RCAF legacy, promote Canadian aviation and aerospace as a potential area of study/career path, and develop innovative ways to engage youth to learn about the RCAF.

