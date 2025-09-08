TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced its intention to redeem all of its issued and outstanding Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC) Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series BF (Series BF shares) (TSX: RY.PR.M) on November 24, 2025, for cash at a redemption price of $25.00 per share to be paid on November 24, 2025.

There are 12,000,000 Series BF shares outstanding, representing $300 million of capital. The redemptions will be financed out of the general corporate funds of Royal Bank of Canada.

The final quarterly dividend of $0.1875 for each of the Series BF shares will be paid separately from the redemption price for each of the Series BF Shares and in the usual manner on November 24, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 27, 2025. After such dividend payments, the holders of Series BF shares will cease to be entitled to dividends.

