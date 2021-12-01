TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: TSX) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of twelve cents or eleven per cent, to $1.20 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2022, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2022.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on and after February 24, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2022.

Series AZ Dividend No. 32 of $0.23125 per share. Series BB Dividend No. 31 of $0.228125 per share. Series BD Dividend No. 28 of $0.20 per share. Series BF Dividend No. 27 of $0.1875 per share. Series BH Dividend No. 26 of $0.30625 per share. Series BI Dividend No. 26 of $0.30625 per share. Series BJ Dividend No. 25 of $0.328125 per share. Series BO Dividend No. 13 of $0.30 per share.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares.

Series BT, Dividend No. 1 of $12.77260273 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2022 , to shareholders of record on February 16, 2022 .

per share, payable on and after , to shareholders of record on . Series C-2, Dividend No. 25 of US$16.875 per share (equivalent to US$0.421875 per related depositary share), payable on and after February 7, 2022 , to shareholders of record on January 28, 2022 .

