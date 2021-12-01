Dec 01, 2021, 06:01 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: TSX) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of twelve cents or eleven per cent, to $1.20 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2022, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2022.
The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on and after February 24, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2022.
|
|
Dividend No. 32 of
|
$0.23125 per share.
|
|
Dividend No. 31 of
|
$0.228125 per share.
|
|
Dividend No. 28 of
|
$0.20 per share.
|
|
Dividend No. 27 of
|
$0.1875 per share.
|
|
Dividend No. 26 of
|
$0.30625 per share.
|
|
Dividend No. 26 of
|
$0.30625 per share.
|
|
Dividend No. 25 of
|
$0.328125 per share.
|
|
Dividend No. 13 of
|
$0.30 per share.
The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares.
- Series BT, Dividend No. 1 of $12.77260273 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 16, 2022.
- Series C-2, Dividend No. 25 of US$16.875 per share (equivalent to US$0.421875 per related depositary share), payable on and after February 7, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 28, 2022.
For further information: Investor Contact: Asim Imran, Shareholder Relations, [email protected], 416-955-7804; Media Contact: Fiona McLean, Corporate Communications, [email protected], 437-778-3506
Royal Bank of Canada
