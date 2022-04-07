Apr 07, 2022, 17:42 ET
TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 8, 2022, were elected as directors of RBC. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below.
Each of the following 13 nominees was elected as a Director.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Andrew A. Chisholm
|
715,234,377
|
99.64%
|
2,550,825
|
0.36%
|
Jacynthe Côté
|
715,180,787
|
99.64%
|
2,604,214
|
0.36%
|
Toos N. Daruvala
|
713,209,345
|
99.36%
|
4,575,856
|
0.64%
|
David F. Denison
|
712,005,162
|
99.19%
|
5,780,040
|
0.81%
|
Cynthia Devine
|
714,400,666
|
99.53%
|
3,384,335
|
0.47%
|
Roberta L. Jamieson
|
715,424,169
|
99.67%
|
2,361,033
|
0.33%
|
David McKay
|
715,362,906
|
99.66%
|
2,423,114
|
0.34%
|
Kathleen Taylor
|
667,371,611
|
92.98%
|
50,413,391
|
7.02%
|
Maryann Turcke
|
647,355,047
|
90.19%
|
70,429,954
|
9.81%
|
Thierry Vandal
|
712,433,485
|
99.25%
|
5,351,515
|
0.75%
|
Bridget A. van Kralingen
|
710,342,314
|
98.96%
|
7,442,687
|
1.04%
|
Frank Vettese
|
713,315,114
|
99.38%
|
4,470,086
|
0.62%
|
Jeffery Yabuki
|
715,150,361
|
99.63%
|
2,634,840
|
0.37%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly at http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations/annual-meeting-reports.html and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.
SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada
For further information: Investors: Asim Imran, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-955-7804; Shareholder Relations: Christine Stewart, Corporate Communications, [email protected], 416-456-5322
Share this article