TORONTO, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 11, 2025, were elected as directors of Royal Bank of Canada at the Annual and Special Meeting of Common Shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Each of the following 13 nominees was elected as a Director.

Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Mirko Bibic 708,628,738 98.93 % 7,661,141 1.07 % Andrew A. Chisholm 708,871,578 98.96 % 7,418,301 1.04 % Jacynthe Côté 706,889,160 98.69 % 9,400,719 1.31 % Toos N. Daruvala 707,209,694 98.73 % 9,082,025 1.27 % Cynthia Devine 710,134,321 99.14 % 6,157,398 0.86 % Roberta L. Jamieson 709,676,375 99.07 % 6,643,303 0.93 % David McKay 714,255,770 99.71 % 2,063,969 0.29 % Amanda Norton 709,161,751 99.00 % 7,129,968 1.00 % Barry Perry 709,607,879 99.07 % 6,683,840 0.93 % Maryann Turcke 704,936,170 98.41 % 11,355,549 1.59 % Thierry Vandal 696,312,731 97.21 % 20,007,108 2.79 % Frank Vettese 709,275,310 99.02 % 7,016,470 0.98 % Jeffery Yabuki 708,427,395 98.90 % 7,864,386 1.10 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting of Common Shareholders will be available shortly at www.rbc.com/annualmeetings and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

