Apr 10, 2025, 14:30 ET

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 11, 2025, were elected as directors of Royal Bank of Canada at the Annual and Special Meeting of Common Shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Each of the following 13 nominees was elected as a Director.

Nominee

Votes for

% for

Votes withheld

% withheld

Mirko Bibic

708,628,738

98.93 %

7,661,141

1.07 %

Andrew A. Chisholm

708,871,578

98.96 %

7,418,301

1.04 %

Jacynthe Côté

706,889,160

98.69 %

9,400,719

1.31 %

Toos N. Daruvala

707,209,694

98.73 %

9,082,025

1.27 %

Cynthia Devine

710,134,321

99.14 %

6,157,398

0.86 %

Roberta L. Jamieson

709,676,375

99.07 %

6,643,303

0.93 %

David McKay

714,255,770

99.71 %

2,063,969

0.29 %

Amanda Norton

709,161,751

99.00 %

7,129,968

1.00 %

Barry Perry

709,607,879

99.07 %

6,683,840

0.93 %

Maryann Turcke

704,936,170

98.41 %

11,355,549

1.59 %

Thierry Vandal

696,312,731

97.21 %

20,007,108

2.79 %

Frank Vettese

709,275,310

99.02 %

7,016,470

0.98 %

Jeffery Yabuki

708,427,395

98.90 %

7,864,386

1.10 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting of Common Shareholders will be available shortly at www.rbc.com/annualmeetings and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 98,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

For further information, please contact:

Investor contact:
Asim Imran, Investor Relations, [email protected]

Media contact:
Sharon Wilks, RBC Corporate Communications, [email protected]

