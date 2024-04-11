Royal Bank of Canada announces election of directors

TORONTO, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 13, 2024, were elected as directors of Royal Bank of Canada at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Each of the following 13 nominees was elected as a Director.

Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Mirko Bibic 674,163,415 98.85 % 7,863,217 1.15 % Andrew A. Chisholm 674,168,070 98.85 % 7,858,562 1.15 % Jacynthe Côté 671,611,606 98.47 % 10,415,024 1.53 % Toos N. Daruvala 678,506,520 99.48 % 3,520,178 0.52 % Cynthia Devine 674,845,798 98.95 % 7,180,824 1.05 % Roberta L. Jamieson 674,723,975 98.93 % 7,303,973 1.07 % David McKay 680,030,820 99.71 % 1,996,794 0.29 % Amanda Norton 680,176,767 99.73 % 1,850,791 0.27 % Barry Perry 680,147,360 99.72 % 1,880,177 0.28 % Maryann Turcke 673,598,848 98.76 % 8,428,688 1.24 % Thierry Vandal 677,436,955 99.33 % 4,590,581 0.67 % Frank Vettese 678,920,823 99.54 % 3,106,600 0.46 % Jeffery Yabuki 677,091,034 99.28 % 4,936,388 0.72 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders will be available shortly at www.rbc.com/annualmeetings and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

