Royal Bank of Canada announces conversion privileges of NVCC Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares Series BF

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced that it does not intend to exercise its right to redeem all or any part of the currently outstanding Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC) Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series BF (RY.PR.M on TSX) (the "Series BF shares") on November 24, 2020. There are currently 12,000,000 Series BF shares outstanding.

Subject to certain conditions set out in the prospectus supplement dated March 9, 2015 relating to the issuance of the Series BF shares, the holders of the Series BF shares have the right to convert all or part of their Series BF shares, on a one-for-one basis, into NVCC Non-Cumulative Floating Rate First Preferred Shares, Series BG (the "Series BG shares") on November 24, 2020. On such date, holders who do not exercise their right to convert their Series BF shares into Series BG shares will continue to hold their Series BF shares. The foregoing conversion rights are subject to the following:

i if Royal Bank of Canada determines that there would be less than 1,000,000 Series BG shares outstanding after taking into account all shares tendered for conversion on November 24, 2020, then holders of Series BF shares will not be entitled to convert their shares into Series BG shares, and



ii alternatively, if Royal Bank of Canada determines that there would remain outstanding less than 1,000,000 Series BF shares after taking into account all shares tendered for conversion on November 24, 2020, then all remaining Series BF shares will automatically be converted into Series BG shares on a one-for-one basis on November 24, 2020.

In either case, Royal Bank of Canada will give written notice to that effect to holders of Series BF shares no later than November 17, 2020.

The dividend rate applicable for the Series BF shares for the 5-year period from and including November 24, 2020 to, but excluding, November 24, 2025, and the dividend rate applicable to the Series BG shares for the 3-month period from and including November 24, 2020 to, but excluding, February 24, 2021, will be determined and announced by way of a press release on October 26, 2020.

Beneficial owners of Series BF shares who wish to exercise their conversion rights should instruct their broker or other nominee to exercise such rights during the conversion period, which runs from October 26, 2020 until 5:00 p.m. (EST) on November 9, 2020.

Inquiries should be directed to Shareholder Relations Officer, Shirley Boudreau, at 416-955-7806.

For further information: Investor Contacts: Shirley Boudreau, Shareholder Relations, 416-955-7806, [email protected]; Asim Imran, Investor Relations, 416-955-7804, [email protected]; Media contact: Jillian Vernic, Corporate Communications, 647-802-9035, [email protected]

