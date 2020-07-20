Royal Appoints Mr. Sylvain Laberge to the Board of Directors

SASKATOON, SK, July 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd., ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) announces that it has appointed Mr. Sylvain Laberge to its board of directors, effective July 17, 2020. Mr. Laberge has had a long and distinguished career in the junior resource sector, focusing on both management, investor relations and financing. Based in Montreal, QC, Mr. Laberge will play a key role in corporate strategy as Royal moves towards drilling on its helium projects in Saskatchewan. Mr. Laberge is currently the President and CEO of Gespeg Resources Ltd. (TSX-V; "GCR") and an independent director of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: "OMM").

"Mr. Laberge's experience in advancing junior natural resource companies makes him a natural addition to the board of Royal," states Andrew Davidson, President and CEO of Royal. Mr. Davidson continues, "Royal is continually looking to increase the strength of its management and governance team, and the addition of Sylvain reflects an important first step in this process."

Additionally, Royal announces that it has issued 3,000,000 stock options, effective July 17, 2020, with an exercise price of $0.23 for a period of five years, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Management and directors were issued 2,400,000 options, with the remainder going to consultants.

Royal has over 400,000 acres of prospective helium land in southern Saskatchewan. All of Royals' lands are in close vicinity to highways, roads, cities and importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, with a significant portion of its land in close proximity to existing helium producing locations. With stable, rising prices and limited, non-renewable sources for helium worldwide, Royal intends to become a leading North American producer of this high value commodity.

For more information, please contact Andrew Davidson, the Chairman, President and CEO of the Company.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

For further information: Andrew Davidson, President and CEO, Royal Helium Ltd., 1 (306) 653-2692, [email protected]