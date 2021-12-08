Royal Announces a New Discovery Testing .76% Helium Over 33 Feet at Ogema-1 and Initiates Completions Program

SASKATOON, SK, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) is pleased to report that Ogema-1 has hit helium in three separate zones including the potential extension to the Nazare zone identified 250 km west at Climax.

Royal has successfully drill stem tested ("DST") the Earlie zone showing, which returned 0.76% helium over a thickness of 10 meters (33 feet) at its first helium well in southeastern Saskatchewan. A service rig has been mobilized to begin completions and production testing at Ogema-1 to assess longer-term flow rates and pressures in the Earlie zone, followed by Deadwood and Nazare once completions data is received from the Climax block. All results will be reported as they are received.

Andrew Davidson, President and CEO of Royal comments, "We are pleased to report Royal's highest helium cuts to date over significant intervals from Saskatchewan's first dedicated helium well drilled in southeastern Saskatchewan. Our initial indications are that Ogema-1 will be completed as a conventional helium well and we look forward to sharing results over the next few weeks. It is certainly noteworthy that we encountered what appears to be the Nazare zone, first discovered by Royal at Climax more than 250 km southwest of Ogema. The implications on the potential lateral extent of our helium bearing lands are significant and far exceeds our expectations. The end of our first drill year is setting up to be an exciting time for Royal and its shareholders with news flow from Ogema-1, preliminary test results from Ogema-2 and results from completions at Climax/Nazare all expected before year end".

Ogema-1

This well was drilled to 2,923m and encountered elevated helium shows in the Deadwood, Earlie, and Nazare sequences. DSTs of the Earlie interval provided samples that tested up to 0.76% helium with reservoir pressures of 27 MPa and flow pressures up to 12.3 MPa. A service rig has been mobilized to clean, complete and production test this zone to assess longer-term flow rates and pressures. Results will be released as they are received.

Testing also appears to confirm a Nazare Zone at Ogema-1, with similar reservoir characteristics as the Nazare Zone at Climax, containing elevated concentrations of helium. Completion of this zone will follow on the results of the Nazare completion at Climax which are expected within the next 2 weeks.

Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land in southwestern and south-east Saskatchewan. All of Royals' lands are in close vicinity to highways, roads, cities and importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, with a significant portion of its land near existing helium producing locations. With stable, rising prices and limited, non-renewable sources for helium worldwide, Royal intends to become a leading North American producer of this high value commodity.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

