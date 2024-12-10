Royal Air Maroc launches its new Toronto-Casablanca direct Flight

The flight schedule to Toronto includes flights every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircrafts.

Flights from Casablanca will depart at 16:45 (local time) and arrive in Toronto at 19:25 (local time). The inbound flights from Toronto will depart at 21:30 (local time) and arrive in Casablanca at 10:50 (local time the following day).

This new Toronto-Casablanca connection meets a growing demand of Moroccans and the African community living in Canada, following the historic Casablanca-Montréal air route that has been operational since 1975.

It also reinforces Royal Air Maroc's network in the Americas, which currently includes direct flights linking its hub in Casablanca to New York, Washington, Miami, and Sao Paulo (re-established on December 7 th , 2024).

The new connection is part of Royal Air Maroc's commitments made as part of the Development Plan concluded with the Government of Morocco in July 2023 and plays a major role in Morocco's touristic development and in the strengthening of economic cooperation between Morocco and Canada.

www.RoyalairMaroc.com

SOURCE Royal Air Maroc