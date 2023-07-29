ROXSTAR ENTERTAINMENT HOSTS THE INAUGURAL "JAGUAR VINE & DINE SUMMER SOIREE" EVENT FOR JAGUAR CANADA

Jaguar Canada took its F-Pace and F-Type cars for a ride at the Adamo Estate Winery, as it prepares for the future launch to electric vehicles.

TORONTO, July 29, 2023 /CNW/ -- Jaguar Canada hosted a special media and influencer summer event to bring awareness to and promote the final model year of the Jaguar F-Type and Jaguar F-pace, as the luxury and performance automotive company continues to shift production to electric models.



The Vine & Dine series produced by top Hollywood-event agency, Roxstar Entertainment is a two-market program with the first event held July 22, 2023 at the Adamo Estate Winery located in the beautiful countryside of Mono, Ontario, North of Toronto. The second event will be held at the dazzling Cannon Estate Winery located in beautiful Abbotsford, British Columbia on August 20, 2023.



The Ontario kick-off at Adamo Estate Winery was an invite-only sensory experience for 70 of Ontario's top media, influencers, and Jaguar VIPs. Guests including popular Canadian actor, photographer, and influencer Lauren Howe (@LaurenHowe) were treated to a special afternoon of wine tasting, estate tours, and an exhilarating chauffeured driving tour of the wine region in a 2023 Jaguar F-Type or F-Pace model. Guests shared their experience via social media in the convertible Jaguar F-Type photobooth. The experience culminated in a sunset-timed gourmet three-course dinner by Executive Chef Iniyan Vijary, of Hockley Valley Resort. The dinner was set in the winery's Great Room offering a scenic overlook of the lush grape fields at the Adamo Estate Winery. The dinner featured a farm-to-table menu with signature Adamo wines paired with the courses.



SOURCE Roxstar Entertainment