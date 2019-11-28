Roxboro Excavation Inc. and Groupe Bauval Inc. Announce their Merger

MONTRÉAL and BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Roxboro and BauVal groups announced today that they have reached an agreement to merge their respective workforces. In doing this, these two Quebec family-owned businesses are taking an important step towards a union that will add to and strengthen their teams, their expertise and their leadership, all for the benefit of their customers and their employees.

Roxboro and BauVal are long-standing partners with leading expertise and complementary product and service offerings. Together, the two groups would like to share their best practices developed over the years on both sides and to capitalize on their new strengths, particularly in terms of supply.

"I am extremely proud to see the Théorêt and Lachapelle families take an important step towards combining the strengths of their teams and building on the human values and business vision that they share. This merger project marks a turning point for Roxboro and BauVal as we will see growth through the addition and strengthening of our personnel and expertise," said David Théorêt, President and CEO for Roxboro.

"BauVal is embarking on a particularly exciting chapter in its long history. We are very pleased with this agreement and the opportunity to team up with Roxboro. I am particularly excited to help strengthen the position of our unified team under the leadership of the Théorêt family who, with the next generation solidly in place, offers the promise of a particularly bright future," said Luc Lachapelle, president of Groupe BauVal.

The transaction announced today will be subject to approval by the Competition Bureau of Canada.

About Roxboro

A Quebec family-owned company founded in 1972, Roxboro offers turnkey services that raise the standards of construction and civil engineering by leveraging top-notch expertise, meeting deadlines while working collaboratively and using state-of-the-art equipment. Its various affiliates offer a variety of advanced services ranging from roads to heavy works and earth moving, and infrastructure to sewers and aqueducts, snow removal, deep foundations, mechanical maintenance and much more.

About BauVal

BauVal is a family business founded on the South Shore of Montreal in 1954. Over the years, and with the vision of its main builders, the group has become a leader in the execution of civil engineering works and complex structures, the production of aggregates, the manufacture of conventional and low-energy concrete, construction materials and asphalt mixtures, as well as transportation and drilling-blasting.

