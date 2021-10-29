Rowing Blazers x Tuck Shop Trading Co. FW21 Collaboration: This Accessory is Going to Make all Your Neighbours Jealous

Founded by former team USA rower Jack Carlson, Rowing Blazers is dedicated to quality and craftsmanship; and simultaneously to irreverence, inclusivity, and sustainability. Known for his light-hearted and slightly ironic take on prep-wear, Jack has shaken the elitist associations tied to Ivey-style, creating an inclusive and quirky subculture of "dressing up". Handcrafted from 100% cotton in Texas, TSTC worked with Jack to bring to life a new style of toque that continues to celebrate the places people call home. From Toronto and New York, to Tokyo and Gstaad, your crown is covered.

Worn by A-listers, like Meghan Markle and Method Man, TSTC's City of Neighbourhoods™ collection was an instant hit following its 2013 launch - and after forming an international partnership with such an influential brand, it's only a matter of time before this classically Canadian style inspires numerous trends and #toque goes viral.

"Local pride is relatable, something to bond over! We never hesitate to rattle off our favourite neighbourhood restaurants, businesses, local parks - and we're even quicker to protect it when someone else claims theirs as superior. To celebrate our 8th anniversary I decided to revisit our design archive - because in the same way our beloved neighbourhoods have evolved since 2013, so should the collection that put us on the map (so to speak). When Jack asked to partner with us on the redesign and feature it in his FW21 collection, naturally I said, 'yes!'." - Lyndsay Borschke, founder and head designer, TSTC.

Available neighbourhoods: Annex, Aspen, Bed Stuy, Brooklyn, Cabbagetown, Chinatown, Cortina, Danforth, Distillery, East Coast, Etobicoke, Greenwich, Gstaad, Harlem, High Park, Kensington, King West, Kingsway, Leaside, Leslieville, Liberty Village, Local, Lower East Side, Moore Park, Morningside Heights, Muskoka, New York, Ossington, Paris, Parkdale, Prairies, Queens, Regent Park, Rexdale, Roncy, Rosedale, Rowing Blazers, Scarborough, Soho, St. Moritz, Summerhill, Swansea, Tahoe, The Beaches, The Bronx, The Junction, The North, The Village, Tokyo, Toronto, Tribeca, Upper East Side, Upper West Side, Vail, West Coast, Williamsburg, and Yorkville.

Guided by a rare passion for producing as sustainably and locally as possible, Tuck Shop Trading Co. is a female-founded fashion brand that favours enduring style over passing trends - believing everything should have a long lifespan. Equally inspired by Algonquin's dynamic terrain as she is the urban vibrancy of Toronto, Lyndsay Borschke has spent the last 8 years redefining the Canadian fashion identity and rebelling against the fast fashion industry with her conscious manufacturing methods and handcrafted, heritage-quality pieces.

