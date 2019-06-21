Rowan Hamilton joins Commissionaires Southern Alberta as Director of Business Development

Rowan brings to our dynamic executive team more than 30 years of experience in the security industry. He has held several senior leadership positions with other national and international security providers. Most recently, Rowan was the Vice President of National and Strategic Accounts for one of the world's largest providers of security services, preceded by leadership roles in both business development and operations.

"Rowan has significant depth of experience in business development," said CEO Charles Caldwell. "We're looking forward to the new opportunities and growth he brings to the company's portfolio and additional support for our valued clients."

Commissionaires Southern Alberta is a proven security partner for municipal governments, police departments, and local businesses in Southern Alberta, having provided security services to the Calgary and surrounding region for over 80 years.

ABOUT COMMISSIONAIRES

Commissionaires is Canada's premier security provider and the largest private sector employer of Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP veterans. Founded on the core military values of dedication, responsibility and sense of mission, Commissionaires employs 22,000 people from coast to coast to coast. It offers a wide range of security services including professional guarding, monitoring and surveillance, threat risk assessment, non-core policing, by-law enforcement, digital fingerprinting, criminal and employee background screening, investigations, and security training. Commissionaires is a completely self-funded, not-for-profit organization that serves a diverse range of public and private sector organizations.

