Rouyn-Noranda Voluntary Arsenic Biomonitoring Program: Reassuring Results for the Community

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Glencore Canada today responded to the results of the Voluntary Arsenic Biomonitoring Program conducted by Intrinsik, an independent biomonitoring firm. The findings demonstrate that the participating population of Rouyn-Noranda is not more exposed to arsenic than the general Canadian population. Over the past several years, the Horne Smelter repeatedly requested that a new biomonitoring study be conducted, using a scientifically recognized and peer-reviewed methodology to better understand the actual exposure of the Rouyn-Noranda population. When no response came, we took the initiative in 2025 to hire Intrinsik to provide employees, their families, and the community with the answers they are entitled to.

"These results are reassuring and confirm the Horne Smelter's longstanding conviction that its facilities are safe for the community. It was important for us to get to the bottom of things for our employees, their families, and those around them. Residents now have the information needed to make their own informed judgements, based on rigorous scientific data collected and analysed according to best practices," said Vincent Plante, Executive General Manager, North American Copper Value Stream, Glencore.

Intrinsik's methodology and report were reviewed and approved by an independent peer review committee.

Program Highlights

The urinary arsenic levels of the 245 eligible participants (including 81 individuals aged 19 and under) are at or below the Canadian average. Levels observed in children are also broadly comparable to those of their peers elsewhere in Canada.

The association between ambient air arsenic concentrations and personal exposure is weak.

Diet, particularly fish, seafood, rice, and rice-based products, is the primary source of arsenic exposure.

Distance from the Horne Smelter is not an indicator of arsenic exposure levels. For example, urinary arsenic levels show no statistically significant difference between participants living less than one kilometre from the Smelter and those living 15 km or more away.

Glencore Canada thanks the participants whose commitment gave this initiative its reach and credibility. This program was funded by the Horne Smelter and led entirely by Intrinsik, without any involvement by the company in the collection, analysis, or interpretation of data.

The full Intrinsik report is available at: Programme de Biosurveillance de l'Arsenic à Rouyn-Noranda.

For more information: http://www.glencore.ca/en

SOURCE Glencore Canada Corporation

Media Contact: [email protected]