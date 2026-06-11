Glencore Canada resumes work as part of the air emissions reduction projects at Horne Smelter

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Glencore Canada welcomes the passage of Bill 11, which establishes a stable regulatory framework for Horne Smelter operations through to 2033. This stability enables the company to progressively resume its air emissions reduction projects.

"We are pleased to announce today that we are progressively resuming our investments in the Horne Smelter air emissions reduction projects. We commend the Government of Québec for its role in providing needed regulatory stability. These projects, once complete, will cement the Horne's position among the highest-performing copper smelters in the world in terms of environmental performance," said Marc Bédard, Chief Operating Officer, Custom Metallurgical Assets, Glencore.

Canada's Last Copper Smelter faces a Challenging Environment

Amid intensifying global competition, rising tariffs, and ongoing supply chain disruptions, Canada's only copper smelting capacity has never mattered more, for economic resilience and national sovereignty alike.

Governments worldwide have recognized the strategic importance of domestic refining in the critical minerals value chain. Many jurisdictions have introduced targeted measures to support modernization and ensure long-term competitiveness.

Canada has identified critical minerals and secure supply chains as strategic priorities, but federal support has yet to match that ambition. While programs to support key industrial assets exist, the pace of implementation has not caught up to the urgency on the ground.

Glencore Canada is calling on the federal government to match provincial efforts with timely and concrete support through the Strategic Response Fund. The federal government's support is essential to secure the economic viability of the smelter and the substantial investments to ensure the modernization and competitiveness of the Horne Smelter and CCR Refinery.

"The regulatory certainty provided by the Government of Québec, along with its existing targeted programs, speaks to how much the province values the copper sector," said Mr. Bédard. "What remains is decisive federal action to solidify Canada's commitment. Government of Canada support is critical to unlocking future capital investment that will ensure the future of Canada's last copper smelter and refinery."

The Horne Smelter has demonstrated that it consistently delivers on its commitments to its workers and its environmental targets. With the right federal partnership, Canada could have a midstream anchor worthy of its critical minerals ambition.

About the Horne Smelter and CCR Refinery

The Horne Smelter is Canada's last copper smelter and one of the largest recyclers of end-of-life electronic products in North America. The CCR Refinery, located in Montréal's East End, completes this value chain by refining copper and other critical metals. Copper is essential to Canada's energy transition and economic resiliency ambitions.

According to a 2026 KPMG socioeconomic study, Glencore's Canadian copper operations supported more than 2,330 direct, indirect, and induced jobs in 2024, and contributed $1.221 billion in direct GDP.

For more information: http://www.glencore.ca/en

SOURCE Glencore Canada Corporation

Media Contact: [email protected]