RouteThis Unveils Quality of Install to Revolutionize In-Home WiFi Experience

KITCHENER, ON, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- RouteThis Inc. , the leading provider of in-home WiFi troubleshooting and connectivity CX solutions for internet service providers (ISPs) and smart home brands, today introduced Quality of Install (QoI) for home WiFi measurement. QoI is composed of five key performance indicators (KPIs) that allow ISPs to quantitatively track, measure and validate home WiFi installation success, ensuring consistently high Quality of Experience (QoE) inside the customer's home from day one.

The typical U.S. household has 21 connected devices, and customers expect all of them to work flawlessly in every room. As ISPs ramp up Gigabit speeds, most customers no longer notice the difference. Instead, overall QoE drives satisfaction, and a poor customer experience can lead to costly support calls, repeat truck rolls and churn. In fact, at least 15 percent of service provider churn occurs within 90 days of installation.

QoI enables ISPs to measure and evaluate the most important KPIs contributing to an outstanding WiFi experience, which begins with a flawless installation. These metrics ensure that actual WiFi speeds match plan speeds, performance testing is conducted in all areas of the home, and that there are no coverage issues left behind when the technician leaves. With QoI and an intelligent, streamlined workflow, the CPE-agnostic RouteThis Certify platform guides field technicians through optimal device placement, verifies WiFi QoE, and certifies delivery of expected speeds and services for an optimized home WiFi network.

"Being first with the fastest speed is no longer enough for competitive advantage in today's broadband market. The pivotal factor that makes or breaks an ISP's business is Quality of Experience, which historically has been a nebulous and subjective metric," said Jason Moore, co-founder and CEO, RouteThis. "The RouteThis Certify Quality of Install dashboard empowers broadband ISPs to uniformly and quantitatively optimize and validate all of their home WiFi network installations, delivering flawless connectivity on every device, in every room, from day one."

"As a provider of premium broadband services across the U.S., Kinetic strives to deliver an exceptional Quality of Experience to all our customers," said Barry Bishop, senior vice president of field operations, Kinetic. "The RouteThis Certify platform with QoI equips our team with the data they need to optimize connectivity speed and reliability, ensuring the best possible network installation to improve customer satisfaction, decrease churn and reduce repeat truck-rolls."

RouteThis is transforming WiFi support by using in-home consumer devices and machine learning to empower ISPs and Smart Home brands to solve connectivity issues. Based in Ontario, Canada, RouteThis offers unique, CPE-agnostic software solutions and remote service platforms used by telcos, service providers and technology companies across the globe. Visit RouteThis.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

