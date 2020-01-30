RouteOne Announces An Embedded F&I Experience within Serti DMS

OAKVILLE, ON, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - RouteOne and Serti announce their enhanced integration that allows Serti and RouteOne dealers a consistent, embedded DMS experience, including workflow efficiencies, at no additional charge to the dealer. Dealers can now complete RouteOne credit applications, receive credit decisions, and print all deal documents from their Serti platform.

Serti and RouteOne have a longstanding integration history since 2006. These advancements take the integration to the next level with Single Sign-On and the use of Intelligent Page Access to bring the user to exactly the function they want to accomplish and optimize a dealer's workflow, saving time, creating efficiencies, and eliminating duplicate data entry. Dealers now have a single point of entry to work a deal.

Within the Serti DMS, dealers can start their deal, enter all customer and vehicle information, complete the credit application, receive credit decisions, and print all deal documents within one platform. This streamlined workflow is the first of its kind in the Canadian marketplace, with a national DMS, and comes at no additional cost to Serti's 1000+ dealers.

"RouteOne is dedicated to delivering dealers the utmost experience. From our technology to our customer service, our goal is to optimize the vehicle finance process for all parties involved," stated Anthony Goulbourne, President, RouteOne Canada. "This advanced integration with Serti will provide dealers with the most efficient and streamlined workflow in the Canadian marketplace today. We are thrilled to work so closely with Serti and bring this technology to the market."

"We are glad to have the opportunity to provide such an advanced integration to our dealers. RouteOne's business vision will enable all of their customers to be more efficient by making the credit application process much smoother than any on the market today," stated Louis Laporte, President, Serti Information Solutions. "We will continue to work closely with RouteOne to take this experience even further as feedback from customers comes in. We also want to thank RouteOne for their excellent cooperation throughout this project and for giving us the opportunity to integrate with their systems at such a high level."

Dealers interested in this embedded workflow should contact their RouteOne Business Development Manager at 877.556.003 or www.routeone.com/canada/salesteam.

About RouteOne

RouteOne was formed in 2002 by Ally Financial, Ford Motor Credit Company, TD Auto Finance, and Toyota Financial Services to improve the F&I process for automobile dealers and their customers. Connecting thousands of dealers and finance sources in North America for vehicle financing, RouteOne's platform delivers a comprehensive suite of F&I solutions across multiple channels: in-store, online, mobile, and via third-party solutions. Its product line-up includes digital retail, credit application, eContracting, menu, and compliance solutions. In addition, RouteOne enables dealer choice across a wide variety of best-in-class providers through open integrations with over 200 DSPs. More information is available at www.routeone.com.

About Serti

SERTI Information Solutions, is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2020. Through the years, it has provided dealerships with a highly efficient and time-tested Dealership Management System. SERTI's DMS solution has matured and evolved into a user-friendly and powerful Software-as-a-Service.

Harnessing current technological breakthroughs to their full potential, SERTI is providing innovative tools and applications to dealerships from coast-to-coast.

visit dms.serti.com

