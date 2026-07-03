Unsmoke Canada brings Put Your Lighter Down campaign to Calgary during Stampede

CALGARY, AB, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ - As Calgary welcomes residents and visitors for one of the country's most recognizable annual events, Unsmoke Canada, an initiative of Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH), has launched a Calgary-area awareness campaign tied to the Stampede. The campaign encourages adult smokers to "Put Your Lighter Down" and learn more about smoke-free alternatives.

Timed to run alongside the Calgary Stampede, locally tailored, Stampede-inspired creative will be posted around the city to reach adult smokers to inform them of the dangers of smoking and that fire-free, lighter-free, smoke-free options exist.

Put Your Lighter Down is part of RBH's broader work through Unsmoke Canada to support a smoke-free future by raising awareness about the role of combustion, the burning process that creates smoke when cigarettes are lit. The Calgary campaign will direct adults to an online resource that explains the difference between cigarettes and smoke-free alternatives, including heated tobacco products, vaping products and nicotine pouches.

"Calgary Stampede is a moment when the city comes together, and it gives us an opportunity to reach adult smokers with a clear message: put your lighter down and get informed," said Milena Trentadue, Managing Director, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. "Quitting is always the best choice, but adults who would otherwise continue smoking should be able to understand the differences between cigarettes and smoke-free alternatives."

"Adults who smoke deserve information that helps them make decisions based on facts, not guesswork," said Kory McDonald, Head, Corporate Affairs, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. "This campaign is about awareness, adult choice and the need for policies that better reflect the fundamental difference between products that burn and products that do not."

Quick facts

Canada still has almost 4 million smokers.

Health Canada has set a target of reducing tobacco use to less than five per cent by 2035.

Current regulations limit how adult smokers can access information about the relative risks of smoke-free products compared to cigarettes.

Cigarettes burn tobacco. Smoke-free alternatives, including heated tobacco products, vaping products and nicotine pouches, do not.

Quitting tobacco and nicotine altogether is always the best choice.

Canadians can visit Put Your Lighter Down to learn more about the Put Your Lighter Down campaign and smoke-free alternatives.

About Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH), an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., is one of Canada's leading tobacco and nicotine companies and is working to deliver a smoke-free future. RBH is committed to sustainability and creating a positive impact on communities, the economy, and the environment. Currently, RBH employs nearly 800 people across the country, with its headquarters in Toronto and a factory in Québec City. Discover more about the company at https://www.rbhinc.ca/ and stay updated on RBH's transformation by following Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

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