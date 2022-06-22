Ross Video, World Leader in Video Production Technology, Becomes First Certified Canadian Compassionate Company by Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association (CHPCA) today announced Ross Video, which already had a "designation" as a Canadian Compassionate Company (CCC), is being elevated to the new certificate program.

Ross Video will also become the first corporate ambassador for the CHPCA. This is a result of the high standards for the care and support during challenging times, that Ross has shown its employees. As the first ambassador, they will be collaborating with other Canadian companies to encourage them to do the same.

"The CCC certificate program is a tangible way employers across Canada can show prospective employees that real steps have been taken to provide a caring environment and we know that matters," says CHPCA CEO, Laurel Gillespie. "What Ross Video has done is demonstrate in real ways that, at every turn, people always come first."

In many cases, the CCC program lists things, like personal leave, already covered under laws in Canada. However, the checklist also includes real ways in which the organization has demonstrated support for those dealing with grief, loss, or the illness of a loved one. By applying to be a Canadian Compassionate Company, organizations receive valuable tools from CHPCA partners, including lessons in how to help colleagues support each other with loss, and major cost savings for employees to use for their personal wills.

Ross Video CEO, David Ross, says, "We believe that there's a competitive advantage to be better at taking care of our customers than anyone else. I know that the only way to do this really really well is for Ross to have the backs of our employees so that they feel supported and in turn have the backs of our customers. People need to feel safe and appreciated to do their best work. People also notice whether a company supports their friends at work during a time of need. I love it when good business and doing the right thing converge. That's the CCC Certification."

Companies wanting certification can find out more at www.chpca.ca/ccc/

About Ross Video

Ross powers live video productions for billions of global viewers daily with the industry's widest range of high impact, high efficiency solutions and services. Ross makes it easy to create compelling news, weather and sports broadcasts , engaging content for sports stadium screens , entertainment shows and rock concerts, educational institutions , legislative assemblies , corporate presentations and inspiring content for houses of worship .

Ross solutions have impressed the audiences and marketing partners of Eurosport , BBC World, SKY, Yahoo! Finance , and the international esports powerhouse ESL . Ross provides an unrivalled range of products and services that includes cameras, real-time motion graphics, production switchers, robotic camera systems, augmented reality/virtual studios, video servers, infrastructure and routers, social media management, newsroom systems and live event production services .

About Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association

The Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association — the national voice for hospice palliative care in Canada – is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in care for persons approaching death so that the burdens of suffering, loneliness and grief are lessened. The CHPCA operates in close partnership with other national organizations and continues to work to ensure that all Canadians, regardless of where they may live, have equal access to quality hospice palliative care services for themselves and their family.

SOURCE Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association

For further information: Kimothy Walker, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 (613) 859-3753; Twitter: @ross_video; www.rossvideo.com