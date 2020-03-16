Rose Rocket modernizes trucking industry with next-generation order management experience

Integration with Geotab's open platform combines industry-leading user interface with real-time order location to enable trucking companies to offer exceptional customer experience

TORONTO, March 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Rose Rocket , a leading transportation management software (TMS) provider today announced the availability of its new solution which will provide a next-generation tracking and order management experience for trucking companies and their customers. This solution comes via an integration with Geotab, global leader in IoT and connected transportation.

With the use of Geotab's software development kit, Rose Rocket's TMS will seamlessly integrate with the Geotab platform, leveraging both GPS and hours of service (HOS) data. This will allow trucking companies to offer their shippers the tools to track and trace loads while helping to manage their orders through a modern user interface.

"Rose Rocket is on a mission to modernize the trucking industry by helping organizations become more customer-centric so that they can differentiate themselves and succeed. With this new solution, Rose Rocket is helping transform the order management experience by allowing the business-to-business market to have increased visibility into orders, ultimately helping to increase overall transparency for customers," said Justin Baillie, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Rose Rocket. "This integration reinforces our commitment to helping trucking companies drive exponential value by enabling fleet owners to deliver real-time track and trace data to their customers."

Through this integration, fleet owners gain access to the real-time GPS location of their vehicles coupled with the HOS data of each driver, which is then displayed on the order information within the Rose Rocket system. This 'accurate-to-the-minute' shipment data can be made available to a shipper through Rose Rocket's enterprise-grade portal technology via a map-based user interface.

Providing users with a dynamic tool to help improve productivity and enhance customer service, the shipper can also log in and view an estimated time of arrival (ETA), helping to streamline yard-based operations at the destination, maximizing dock efficiency and decreasing driver waiting time.

"As a company dedicated to helping fleet owners and managers improve their productivity and safety, Geotab is proud to provide companies like Rose Rocket with the flexibility to integrate with our open APIs to create customizable and high-class solutions," said Glenn Jamieson, Vice President of Corporate Development at Geotab. "Through this open platform approach, Geotab is helping to enable current and future partners to access our robust and dynamic ecosystem around the globe."

The integrated solution is now available in Canada and the U.S.

About Rose Rocket

Founded in 2015, Rose Rocket is a leading transportation management software (TMS) provider who is modernizing the trucking industry. The Y-Combinator backed company was created to help trucking companies improve communication between systems, customers, and teams. Rose Rocket's best-in-class order management software improves freight planning and visibility with carriers, helping them become more customer-centric to differentiate and future-proof their business. The company's open architecture allows trucking companies to easily connect to the software that runs their business, from telematics to customer service and more.

Rose Rocket is headquartered in Toronto. For more information, visit: www.roserocket.com .

SOURCE Rose Rocket Inc.

For further information: Rose Rocket Press Contact: Charmaine D'Silva, Rose Rocket, [email protected], 647-963-7113

Related Links

roserocket.com

