HUNTINGDON, QC, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Leading Québec cannabis producer, distributor, and marketer, ROSE LifeScience Inc. ("ROSE") has just obtained a licence amendment from Health Canada to sell 2.0 cannabis products. This means ROSE can now expand its product range beyond dried flower and pre-rolls, and introduce '2.0' items like edibles, oils, and hashish.

"This licence amendment is a game-changer for us," said ROSE President and CEO Davide Zaffino. "It's an opportunity to take Québec's cannabis industry to the next level by providing consumers with more versatile, more diversified high-quality cannabis products."

In the next business quarter, ROSE plans to introduce new '2.0' products to Québec shelves, such as cannabis capsules, oils, and hashish.

"We're excited to expand our offering and continue to provide Quebecers with local, responsibly-grown products they can trust," added Zaffino.

This announcement comes after ROSE recently celebrated its one-year anniversary of making products available in the Québec market, the third-largest cannabis market in the country. With a deep, specialized knowledge of the industry and a commitment to making cannabis thrive in that province, ROSE's ambitious goals for 2022 include continuing to elevate the industry and business communities in Québec as a recognized leader.

About ROSE LifeScience Inc.

ROSE LifeScience is committed to ensuring that Québec benefits from the responsible production, sale, and consumption of cannabis. From cannabis cultivation to marketing, commercialization, and logistics, the Huntingdon, QC company plays a key role in the provincial market. In addition to its own products and expertise, ROSE provides specialized industry services to selected producers to encourage a diversified offer on the Québec market. For more information, visit roselifescience.ca.

