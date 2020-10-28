Roquette's New Pea Protein Plant Begins Contracting for Organic Yellow Peas

Baumann added: "Adding organic yellow pea protein to our NUTRALYS® plant protein product line means Roquette can continue to help our customers move their innovative products to market faster in response to North America's rapidly growing demand for new, healthy, plant-based foods."

The ability of pulse growers in Manitoba and Saskatchewan to meet Roquette's required capacity for yellow peas was an important factor in the Group's decision to locate its new, 20,000m2 (200,000 ft²) pea protein plant in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba.

"Response to Roquette's first round of contracts in Canada for conventional yellow peas was very positive and the feedback we've received from growers who signed with us is that they are eager to re-sign for 2021 and beyond," says Glen Last, Grain Buyer for Roquette in Canada. "Our goal is to build strong, long-term relationships with growers who contract with us. Their success is our success."

With an investment of more than CAD$600m of its own funds for the construction of the Portage pea protein plant, Roquette is the anchor tenant of Canada's growing plant protein ecosystem.

The plant, the largest of its kind in the world, will start operations at the end of 2020 and at capacity, will process 125,000MT of yellow peas annually. Roquette's investment adds a significant boost to Canada's agri-food value chain while helping sustainably meet the future nutritional needs of people around the world.

Growers who would like more information regarding Roquette's 2021 contracts for conventional and organic yellow peas can visit GrowWithRoquette.com or call Glen Last at 204-872-0619 / 431-304-0173.

ABOUT ROQUETTE:

