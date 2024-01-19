Rootquotient Takes Swift Action Against Impersonations and Unauthorized Communications

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Rootquotient, a leading custom software development company is committed to the security and trust of its community. Recently, the company has become aware of unauthorized communications from scammers falsely representing Rootquotient in various capacities.

These unauthorized individuals have been engaging in deceptive activities, falsely claiming association or representation with Rootquotient. The scammers may reach out to innocent people through various channels, including email, social media, especially messaging platforms like WhatsApp, offering fictitious job opportunities or making other deceptive claims.

Rootquotient wants to make it clear that it does not endorse, participate in, or authorize any unsolicited communications of this nature. The company is taking swift action to address this issue and has already implemented measures to counteract these deceptive practices.

Key Points:

Official Communication Channels: Rootquotient communicates exclusively through its official channels only, including the official website (www.rootquotient.com), official email addresses, and verified social media accounts. Unauthorized Communication Warning: Rootquotient urges the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any communication claiming to be from the company. The public is advised to be vigilant, especially when receiving unsolicited job offers or other communications, and to report any suspicious activities. Collaboration with Law Enforcement: Rootquotient is actively collaborating with law enforcement agencies to investigate and prevent these unauthorized communications. The company is determined to take legal action against those responsible for these deceptive practices. Victim Support and Reporting: Individuals who suspect they may have been targeted by these deceptive practices are encouraged to report the issue to their local law enforcement agencies. Rootquotient is committed to supporting victims in these cases. Disclaimer Page: For more detailed information on recognizing genuine communication from Rootquotient and guidance on reporting suspicious activities, the public is encouraged to visit the company's official Disclaimer Page at www.rootquotient.com/disclaimer

Rootquotient values the trust and safety of the people and is dedicated to providing accurate and transparent information. The company is taking all necessary steps to ensure the security of the people and prevent further deceptive activities.

About Rootquotient:

Rootquotient is a leading product engineering company, specializing in offering custom software solutions for diverse industries. Rootquotient transforms businesses with a commitment towards innovation, quality, and client success.

SOURCE Rootquotient Technologies

For further information: Inquiries, please contact: Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 (647) 374 5600