Rootquotient is Thriving Despite the Covid-19 Crisis

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - RootQuotient, a firm that develops innovative digital transformation solutions to assist companies in propelling their products into the market with speed and precision, is now finding itself busy with several incoming projects. This comes amidst the ongoing pandemic crisis, only to show that the digital technology world can thrive well under any pressure.

As the world shifts focus on education, healthcare and fintech, projects in these sectors makes this an exciting time in custom software development. Revolutionizing the global remittance platform for a fintech client, digitalizing learning management solution with allied healthcare services for an EdTech client, HIPAA compliant multi-tenancy applications managing dental clinics and orthodontics patients' EHR for a HealthTech client, and a few more projects currently under our wings keep us thriving during these tough times.

A vast technology stack including Flutter, Rails, React, Angular, Hyperledger Fabric, RaspberryPi and a couple of dozen others are used to achieve this feat.

Adapting to the changing times

The pandemic changed the way we worked, but our employees understand the importance of quality services, and this has been a learning curve. Staying virtually connected, and still operating as a team highlighted the importance of mind over matter. It would not be an exaggeration to say that we have adapted well, and the ongoing projects stand testament to that.

With customers across Canada, the US and Europe, and from varying industrial backgrounds proves that certain industries are up and running more than before. 2020 has been a year of immense growth with Clutch, a B2B platform for business reviews, recognised us as The Top Mobile App Developer in Montreal. Goodfirms, a full-fledged research and review platform, awarded us with the Top Artificial Intelligence Development Company in Toronto.

About RootQuotient

Headquartered at Toronto, the objective of RootQuotient is to provide holistic digital solutions while also catering to the specific needs of the clients in web, mobile, data and cloud. Our vision is simple – to empower startups and enterprises to leap faster into the market with least technical debts.

Prominence, passion, and precision are a part of the attitude we carry while working for customers. Dealing with world class brands and startups, we have learnt that radical transparency is the key and it has earned us the trust of every firm we have partnered with.

SOURCE Rootquotient Technologies