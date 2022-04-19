Rooted in Ontario for 75 years - Grape Growers of Ontario Celebrate Pivotal Milestone and Look to Cultivate Continued Economic Contributions

Established in 1947, with one viticulture region, Grape Growers of Ontario (GGO) has developed deep roots in Ontario's economy and communities now spanning three main Designated Viticulture Areas – the Niagara Peninsula , Lake Erie North Shore , and Prince Edward County – as well as emerging regions such as Norfolk and Huron Counties. Ontario's grape growing families are the backbone for the agricultural economy across the province and the uniqueness of the grape growing industry cannot be underestimated.

"Grape Growers of Ontario has a long history of working with our growers, industry partners and government to overcome adversity, paving the way for a thriving grape and wine industry that has contributed over $4.4 billion annually toward our local economy." – Matthias Oppenlaender, Chair

"Grape Growers of Ontario was established to promote sustainable growth by remaining rooted in its commitment to our grape growing families and our industry partners. We look forward to highlighting the industry' accomplishments throughout the year as part of our 75th celebrations" – Debbie Zimmerman, CEO.

"Ontario's grape and wine industry is a Canadian success story, thanks in large part to the leadership of Grape Growers of Ontario. With hard work, cutting-edge innovation and care for the environment, Ontario growers and wineries have transformed the industry into a world-renowned wine region and economic powerhouse for Ontario and Canada. The Government of Canada has a proud history of partnership with Ontario's grape and wine sector and we will continue to work with GGO to drive a competitive and sustainable industry for the future.– The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Ontario's vineyards are a source of pride for Ontario's economy and are known worldwide for their high-quality products. Grape Growers of Ontario's 75th anniversary is a shining legacy, built on quality, determination and resilience."– The Honourable Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs

Throughout the year, GGO will spotlight our dynamic and vibrant grape growing industry with its founding characters and their stories, while promoting the third and fourth generation young growers who are investing in the future of this bright industry. We encourage everyone to stay tuned to our social media channels for contests, stories and other ways to help us celebrate this important milestone.

