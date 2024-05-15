Room Women's Network Celebrates the Executive Appointment of Kerry Connelly to Vice President of Business Development

This new addition will fuel Room's trajectory, enhancing opportunities for women leaders of today and tomorrow.

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Room Women's Network is thrilled to announce the strategic leadership appointment of Kerry Connelly as Vice President of Business Development, effective immediately.

This follows last week's announcement of More Room for Women Holdings' acquisition of Women of Influence+ (WOI+), bringing together Room Women's Network and WOI+ as the country's most powerful resource for promoting gender equity in the workplace.

Room Women’s Network is thrilled to announce the strategic leadership appointment of Kerry Connelly as Vice President of Business Development, effective immediately. (CNW Group/Room Women's Network)

"We believe in the power and potential of women," said Alexandra Blum, Co-Founder of Room. "There is an unrivalled opportunity for us to provide women with the tool kit and network they need to achieve and maintain high-ranking positions. We are strategically appointing top talent in the industry to help us realize this opportunity. I couldn't be happier to have Kerry Connelly join the incredible team at Room. Having been a long-time champion of Kerry, I do not doubt her ability to bring awareness to our mission to build and support a community of top-performing and high-potential women."

Mandy Grewal, Room's CEO adds her excitement for Kerry joining the Room team. "The depth of leadership she brings will enable us to grow and provide more value to our partners."

In her new role as Vice President of Business Development, Kerry will map out a strategy to secure corporate partnerships that will move Room's mission forward within the Canadian corporate marketplace and beyond. Cross-industry representation is a key objective for Room. While securing strategic partnerships, Kerry will ensure women from a range of industries are represented in Room. "We're marrying successful business models from international brands with best-in-class forum models so that our offerings and approach to membership outreach are incredibly inclusive and relevant across all industries," says Kerry.

Kerry is uniquely qualified to spearhead Room's growth both within Canada and globally. The diversity of Kerry's storied career will enable her to attract a wide scope of brands. Having worked in luxury travel, TV, film, and sports marketing, Kerry has a flare for storytelling and the ability to inspire large and diverse audiences to create change.

Room's narrative is one that Kerry truly believes in, and she couldn't be happier to be at the forefront of accelerating gender equality in senior leadership positions. Kerry adds, "Businesses that join hands with Room are supporting the advancement of women. Seeing corporate Canada embrace our mission is inspiring."

About Room Women's Network

Room is a Canadian-headquartered, global network for women leaders of today and tomorrow. Room brings together a diverse collective of women leaders and high-potential pipeline women, and empowers them to grow together to innovate, lead and drive future advancement. With a deep belief in the power and potential of women, Room's mission is to accelerate gender equality in senior leadership and executive roles.

Almost sixty million women have left the global workforce since 2020. While the number of women in senior roles is gradually starting to climb, the pipeline is diminishing. Without support for women leaders of the future, gender parity in leadership roles will remain out of reach. Room provides a supportive network and the career development tools women need to get back on track to filling leadership roles. Room is committed to giving women the resources and support network they need to magnify their influence, expand creativity, and work together to elevate women leadership.

Follow Room: LinkedIn, Instagram

www.roomwomen.com

SOURCE Room Women's Network

For further information: Adrienne Harry, Silver Lining Marketing, [email protected]