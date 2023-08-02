Roofmart Acquires AMA Roofing Supplies

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Roofmart Ontario announced today that it has completed a deal that will see it acquire Hamilton based AMA Roofing Supplies.

The transaction, which officially closed on August 1st 2023, brings together two long time, family-owned members of the roofing supply industry in Ontario. As both companies are privately owned and operated, details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"We are excited to be announcing this partnership with such a respected local business in the Golden Horseshoe," stated Trevor Armstrong, General Manager of Roofmart Ontario. "With both companies being family owned, and long-time members of the business community in the region, there was already a lot of common ground upon which to build this new relationship. We're also pleased that Andrew Courchesne and Monique Laberto will be remaining with us as part of the Roofmart family."

Following the close of the deal, Roofmart indicated that along with Andrew and Monique, whose family founded and operated AMA Roofing in the Golden Horseshoe for over 40 years, it also plans to retain AMA's current staff of industry professionals.

"The Courchesne family is thrilled to be joining Roofmart's organization," stated Courchesne and Laberto. "Our family has been in the roofing distribution industry since 1979. The deal will not only increase our strength within the building materials industry but will also allow us to improve our service to our clients and provide greater support to our loyal and experienced AMA team. We are very excited to be moving forward with this new partnership with the Roofmart family."

Roofmart is a national leader in the building envelope supply industry for both residential and commercial markets. Founded over 60 years ago, the family operated company has more than 50 branches across Canada.

AMA Roofing Supplies is a leading residential and commercial roofing supplier for the wholesale and retail distribution markets throughout the Golden Horseshoe. Family owned and operated for more than 40 years, AMA operates throughout the Hamilton and Niagara regions.

