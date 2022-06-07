RONALD JAMES AITKENS and ROY JUERGEN BEYER, File No. 2022-1
Ontario Securities Commission
Jun 07, 2022, 18:02 ET
TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated June 7, 2022 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
