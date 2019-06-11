romeo's gin now available in Ontario

MONTREAL, June 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - romeo's gin, developed and produced in Montreal, has been met with great success and international accolades since its launch in 2015. As such, it is with great pride that Duvernois Creative Spirits, the parent company of romeo's gin and Pur Vodka, announces that its award-winning gin is now available on LCBO shelves in Ontario.

romeo's gin isn't the most popular independent gin in the country for nothing: it's a gin like no other. It is a spirit curated for non-conformists, those who live life without boundaries. With a unique aromatic signature based on juniper, lavender, cucumber, almond, dill and lemon, romeo's gin is reminiscent of the first days of spring. A cause before a product, every edition showcases selected artwork from various urban artists from Montreal and beyond to highlight and democratize urban art. One per cent from the sale of each bottle goes to romeo's Fund, a unique initiative that doesn't simply provide funding, but goes further by establishing durable and authentic partnerships with artists and their projects. What's more, romeo's gin is proud to have its very own urban art museum since 2018, romeo's museum Mile-End, showcasing 24 murals created by 24 Montreal artists in an industrial staircase of a busy building in the Mile-End neighbourhood.

"As a proudly Canadian brand, our presence at the LCBO marks an important milestone in our growth strategy. Not only is it natural, but it's essential that we concentrate our efforts in Ontario because it represents the largest market for spirits in Canada," underlines Nicolas Duvernois, President and Founder of Duvernois Creative Spirits. romeo's gin has been available in LCBO stores since spring 2019.

LCBO retail price per 750 ml bottle: $39.95 CAD

Product page: lcbo.com/lcbo/product/productname/635466

For more information: romeosgin.com/

About Duvernois Creative Spirits

In March 2019, the romeo's gin and Pur Vodka brands came together under a new banner: Duvernois Creative Spirits. At the helm of this new parent company is its founder, Nicolas Duvernois, the mastermind behind the launch of Pur Vodka in 2009 followed by romeo's gin in 2015, and who appears as a "dragon" on the television show, Dans l'oeil du Dragon, the French-language equivalent of Dragon's Den (CBC) broadcast by Radio-Canada. Causes before products, Pur Vodka supports emerging entrepreneurs while romeo's gin promotes urban art and culture. For more information, please visit duvernois.com/

