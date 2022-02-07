"SMRs will enable the deployment of dependable, low-carbon technology swiftly and cost-effectively – an attractive prospect to many countries aiming to decarbonize generation and meet net zero commitments," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin.

Rolls-Royce SMR is developing low-cost, low-carbon nuclear SMR plants that could play a significant role in domestic and international decarbonization targets, with plans to have the first UK plant operational by the early 2030s. During the first phase of the program, Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin group, led the unique modular design of the SMR power station which will be critical to its success: approximately 90% of the manufacturing and assembly activities are carried out in factory conditions, significantly reducing cost and build time. As an approved supplier, SNC-Lavalin's UK team will now offer civil, structural and architectural support along with safety and regulatory services, waste management, mechanical handling, mechanical and process engineering, project management, and digital services.

"Clean, reliable nuclear power is an important pillar in a net zero energy system, from large nuclear plants to Small Modular Reactors." said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. "Our continued work with Rolls-Royce SMR affords us the opportunity to share our nuclear expertise and play an integral role in applying the benefits of modularized solutions to critical energy infrastructure."

"SNC-Lavalin's ongoing support and contribution to the growing Rolls-Royce SMR business is incredibly important. As phase 1 partners they contributed to our development in important areas such as regulation and a breadth of engineering challenges. We look forward to working collaboratively as we target the deployment of Rolls-Royce SMRs and our shared decarbonisation objectives," commented Tom Samson, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce SMR.

Rolls-Royce SMR 470MW plants have the potential to support both on-grid electricity and off-grid solutions, including the decarbonization of industrial processes and production of clean fuels. Small Modular Reactors are a key element of the UK's Net Zero Strategy and the program has significant export potential. SNC-Lavalin's continued involvement with the business builds on the Group's extensive contribution to the UK's new generation of nuclear technology, from SMRs and large-scale new nuclear plants to its involvement in fusion energy research and development.

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

