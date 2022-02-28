New this year, guests will also receive an additional bonus Roll when they place an eligible mobile order on the Tims app – which means an extra prize with their order!

To encourage guests who have not yet registered for Tims Rewards to get Rolling, they will earn 70 bonus points when they register during the Roll Up contest period and make an eligible purchase – which is enough points for a coffee or tea, or a donut, baked good or bagel.

Prizes available to be won during Roll Up To Win include:

• 2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline vehicle – 15 to be won • 6-Night Vacation at Hilton hotels – 10 to be won • 2-Night Weekend Getaway with Hilton – 150 to be won • 7-Night CanaDream RV Vacation – 10 to be won • Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass ­– 750 to be won • Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV – 100 to be won • Samsung Galaxy S22 Smartphone – 100 to be won • Microsoft Surface Pro 8 – 20 to be won • 1-Month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC – 150,000 to be won • $1,000 American Express® Prepaid Card – 234 to be won • Free Movies for a Year with Cineplex® – 50 to be won • Free Cineplex® Store Digital Rental Code – 70,000 to be won • $10 off a Home Premiere Rental Code on Cineplex® Store – 20,000 to be won • $5,000 Home Hardware eGift Card – 10 to be won • $100 Home Hardware eGift Card – 1,000 to be won • The Bay $100 eGift Card – 50 to be won • The Bay $10 Promotional eGift Card – 100,000 to be won • JOURNIE Rewards Fuel for a Year card – 10 to be won • 7¢/L discount on your next 50L of fuel with JOURNIE Rewards – 250,000 to be won • 5¢/L discount on your next 100L of fuel with JOURNIE Rewards – 250,000 to be won • $20 Uber Eats Digital Gift Card – 20,000 to be won • SN NOW 3-month sports streaming subscription – 100,000 to be won • Special Edition Tim Hortons x Chilly Moose 12L Harbour Bucket – 250 to be won • Special Edition Tim Hortons x Chilly Moose 55L Ice Box – 50 to be won • 25% Off ChillyMoose.ca Digital Promo Code – 250,000 to be won • $10 Crave Digital Promo Code – 100,000 to be won • PKG® Carry Goods Travel Essentials Bundle – 300 to be won • $40 Off the Tim Hortons collection at PKGshop.ca Discount Code – 100,000 to be won • 50% Off the Tim Hortons collection at PKGshop.ca Discount Code – 200,000 to be won • Skullcandy Grind True Wireless Earbuds – 1,500 to be won • 40% Off Skullcandy.ca Digital Promo Code – 4,000,000 to be won • 1-Year subscription to The Athletic – 1,000 to be won • 3-Month subscription to The Athletic – 300,000 to be won • $25 Tim Card – 45,000 to be won • Coffee Prizes – more than 9.8 million to be won • Donut Prizes – more than 4.2 million to be won • Double or Triple Points on your next MO&P Order – 20,000,000 to be won • Tims Rewards points prizes – more than 21.7 million prizes to be won

"Roll Up To Win is one of our most loved and anticipated programs of the year for Tims guests and we can't wait to kick things off on March 7," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. "With the addition of new bonus Rolls for mobile orders and over $100 million in prizes available to be won, we're giving guests more reasons than ever before to play Roll Up To Win – and once again, every Roll wins!"

Guests with a physical Tims Rewards card must register for an account with an active e-mail address and link their card online to be able to reveal their Rolls on the Roll Up To Win website. Guests with unregistered Tim Rewards cards can still accumulate digital Rolls which can be revealed after they create an online account and link it to their physical card.



For the full list of prizes and details and more contest information, visit rolluptowin.ca. Roll Up To Win kicks off March 7 and runs through April 3. All Rolls must be revealed by April 24.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: please reach out to [email protected]