Rokt Partners with Skip to Expand Retail Media Program

Rokt's AI technology will enable the delivery network to offer relevant messages to its customers across Canada

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- Rokt, a leading ecommerce company using machine learning and AI to make the shopping experience more relevant to each customer, announced today that it will partner with Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network, to launch a retail media offering across multiple points in the Skip app. Rokt will enable endemic and non-endemic advertisers to offer relevant messages to Skip's millions of customers.

Skip serves more than 50,000 restaurants, retailers, and convenience stores across Canada. Skip will use Rokt's global advertising network to enhance its customer experience and unlock new revenue. The new partnership will enable advertisers in the Rokt Ads network to offer tailored messages on the order confirmation and order tracking pages of Skip's app, when customers are highly-engaged and most likely to convert.

"At Skip, we're always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience and drive even more convenience," said Jamie Gowryluk, Director, Operations and Ancillary Revenue at Skip. "Our partnership with Rokt expands our retail media offering, allowing us to seamlessly deliver relevant content to our customers, connecting them with brands they love and adding even more value to their ordering experience."

Rokt's trusted ecommerce network will power more than 4.6 billion transactions in 2024 alone across thousands of leading ecommerce businesses, allowing merchants to leverage their first-party data to create a seamless customer experience with complete control over what is displayed to their customers.

"We're delighted to partner with Skip and provide additional value to their customers in the transaction moment," said Tim Crouch, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Rokt. "This partnership significantly extends the reach of Rokt's network of advertisers."

Skip is now available in more than 480 cities and towns across Canada, having already added more than 25 new cities to its network since the start of the year. Canadians can place their order through the Skip app or website today.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, enabling companies to unlock value by making each transaction relevant at the moment that matters most, when customers are buying. Rokt's AI-powered relevance platform, built over the last 12 years, and scaled network power billions of transactions annually for the world's leading companies, including Ticketmaster, Cineworld, boohoo, ASOS, Vinted, LOOKFANTASTIC, PayPal, Deezer, Ulys, Uber, Deliveroo, HelloFresh and more. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. To learn more, visit Rokt.com.

About Skip

Skip is part of JustEatTakeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Skip connects millions of customers with over 50,000 restaurant partners across the country, including a growing offering of groceries, retailers, alcohol and convenience stores.

