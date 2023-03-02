Rokmaster to Participate at PDAC 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the Company will participate in the upcoming PDAC 2023 Conference to be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre ("MTCC") from March 5–8, 2023.

The Company will be exhibiting at Booth #3151 on the Investors Exchange floor at the MTCC from 10am to 5pm Sunday through Tuesday (March 5-7) and from 9am to 12pm on Wednesday (March 8).

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has been selected by the PDAC 2023 Technical Committee to display its core from the Revel Ridge project at the Core Shack during Session B (Tuesday to Wednesday, March 7-8) at Booth #3111.

The Company also announces that there will be no further tranches with respect to its financing which closed on February 16, 2023.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

