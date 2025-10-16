Rokmaster channel samples 14.6% Zn+Pb over 4.5 m on Duncan Lake Project and Receives Drill Permits on Duncan Lake and Big Copper Projects

Both the Duncan Lake Project and Big Copper Project are located in southeastern British Columbia and have been steadily advanced by Rokmaster since 2018. Both Projects feature road access in favourable regions with the Trail Smelter within 170 km of the Duncan Lake Project and with the mining town of Kimberley, BC around the Sullivan Deposit within 50 km of the Big Copper Project (Figure 1).

A five-year Multi-year Area Based Exploration Permit ("MYAB Permit") was recently approved on the Duncan Lake Project by the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals (Figure 2). The MYAB Permit allows for up to 21 drill sites north of the historic Duncan Mine, which was developed by Cominco 1957-1960. Cominco identified eight mineralized zones but never produced ore from the mine. Between 1989 and 1997, Cominco and Teck Resources completed 12 diamond drillholes approximately 2,000 metres north of the Duncan Mine which intersected strong lead-zinc mineralization in the east limb of the north plunging Duncan Anticline. Rokmaster completed a small drill program in 2022 by re-entering one of these historic drillholes, which are all now on Rokmaster claims, and successfully intersected the west limb of the Duncan Anticline and cored a wide interval of Zn-Pb-Ag mineralization in the east limb (see news release dated May 17, 2022).

There is also a five year MYAB Permit covering the southern No.3, No.2, and No.1 Zones previously approved on the Duncan Lake Project. These zones were partially defined in the 1960's by Cominco who completed small trenching programs on surface exposures of massive sphalerite-galena mineralization in the east limb of the Duncan Anticline. This MYAB Permit allows for 26 drillsites and 15 trenches and while it expired in August 2025, an application to extend the end date on the permit due to a large forest fire which burned the region in 2024. The fire extensively burned throughout the No.2 Zone, No.1 Zone, and the Mag Zone with good potential for new outcrop exposure. The application to extend the permit was submitted in April 2025 and is currently in the consultation stage since June 2025.

Field work on the Duncan Lake Project in 2025 included trenching at the No.3 Zone and further prospecting and sampling in the Mag Zone (Figure 3). This work followed 2023 sampling which collected 127 soil samples and 22 rock samples1. Three of the trenches completed at the No.3 Zone returned high lead and zinc results with appreciable silver grades over meter-scale widths with channel sampling. An outcrop exposure at the No.1 Zone, approximately 3.1 km south of the No.3 Zone, was also channel sampled returning 14.64% combined lead and zinc with 6.67 g/t Ag over 4.5 m (Table 1). More advanced geochemical analysis is ongoing to assess the germanium, gallium, and indium concentrations in the mineralization.

Table 1 : Duncan Lake Project Trench Sample Assay Results No. 3 and No.1 Zones

Sample ID Easting Northing Sample Type Zn % Pb % Ag g/t Length1,2,3,4

(m) T2501-02 505480 5574050 Channel 3.78 1.47 2.00 1.0 T2501-03 505481 5574051 Channel 14.60 8.34 8.00 1.0 T2501-04 505482 5574051 Channel 3.17 2.42 3.00 1.0 Trench 25-01 Weighted Average 7.18 4.08 4.33 3.0 T2502-05 505457 5574132 Channel 4.50 0.81 4.00 1.0 T2502-06 505458 5574132 Channel 4.95 2.63 4.00 1.0 T2502-07 505459 5574132 Channel 9.74 7.53 6.00 1.5 Trench 25-02 Weighted Average 6.87 4.21 4.86 3.5 T2505-04 505600 5573688 Channel 4.70 0.92 1.00 1.0 T2505-05 505601 5573689 Channel 3.77 4.84 3.00 1.0 T2505-06 505602 5573690 Channel 3.41 1.75 1.00 1.5 Trench 25-05 Weighted Average 3.88 2.40 1.57 3.5 T2506-01 506603 5571182 Channel 27.54 7.71 12.00 0.5 T2506-02 506603 5571182 Channel 17.20 4.23 7.00 1.0 T2506-03 506602 5571182 Channel 10.04 1.97 10.00 1.0 T2506-04 506601 5571182 Channel 7.13 0.61 4.00 1.0 T2506-05 506600 5571182 Channel 6.29 0.76 3.00 1.0 No.1 Zone Outcrop Weighted Average 12.10 2.54 6.67 4.5

Notes to Table 1:

1. Widths reported are sampled widths, such that true thicknesses are unknown.

2. All assay intervals represent length-weighted averages.

3. Some figures may not sum exactly due to rounding.

4. Samples were prepared and analyzed by MSALABS in Langley BC. After preparation, samples were analyzed for 30 elements including Zn, Pb and Ag by 4-acid digestion of a 0.2 g subsample with ICP-ES finish (MSALAB ore-grade method ICP-240).

A five year MYAB Permit was recently approved on the Big Copper Project by the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals (Figure 4). The MYAB Permit allows for 20 helicopter-supported drillsites and 4 helicopter pads. A field work program was completed on the Big Copper Project in 2023 which collected 165 soil samples and 11 rock samples, highlighting anomalous silver values in the southern portion of the Property2. The Big Copper Property hosts a mineralized deformation and alteration front approximately 4.5 km in strike defined by at least three adits, outcrops, seven trenches and several drillholes which support strong copper-silver mineralization. Mineralized zones are hosted within fine-grained siltstones, argillites and dirty quartzites of the Creston formation. The Creston formation is correlative with the Revett Formation which hosts several large sedimentary hosted copper-silver deposits and undeveloped occurrences in northern Montana and Idaho, including the Spar Lake, Montanore and Rock Creek deposits.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"Having these exploration drill permits in hand provides Rokmaster the flexibility to get right to work on these fantastic projects. We have held and advanced the Duncan Lake and Big Copper Projects for many years and believe in the high potential for exploration success on both. Zinc and copper are critical elements which are very important in the current environment, and both projects have an ideal address for a discovery to be made and developed. The elevated silver concentrations on both projects, particularly on the Duncan Lake Project where the strength and significance of silver may not have been fully recognized, is what we're excited to test in addition to the increasingly critical elements."

Financing Update

The Company is also pleased to announce that further to its news release on October 7, 2025 that it has closed the first tranche of the flow-through funding (the "FT Financing") with the issuance of 11,450,000 FT Units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.04 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $458,000 (the "First Tranche").

Each FT Unit issued in the First Tranche is comprised of one flow-through common share (the "FT Share") plus one-half (1/2) non-transferable non-flow-through share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "NFT Warrant"). Each NFT Warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share of the Company (the "NFT Warrant Share") at $0.06 for a period of two years expiring on October 15, 2027.

The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). The gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used by the Company to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" (within the meaning of the Tax Act).

In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $14,000 and issued 350,000 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrant") with respect to the sale of FT Units to an arm's length subscriber. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at $0.05 for a period of two years expiring on October 15, 2027.

The securities issued pursuant to the First Tranche and Finder's Warrants are subject to a four-month and one day hold period expiring on February 16, 2026.

Footnote #1: 2023 Geochemical Assessment Report Duncan Lake Project. British Columbia Assessment Report Database Report #42000

Footnote #2: 2023 Assessment Report Big Copper Property. British Columbia Assessment Report Database Report #42035

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo. who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

