ROKMASTER RECEIVES SHAREHOLDER AND COURT APPROVAL FOR 4METALS EXPLORATION SPIN OUT

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at the annual general and special meeting of the Company held on January 12, 2024 (the "Meeting"), the shareholders of Rokmaster (the "Shareholders") approved the proposed Plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving Rokmaster and its wholly-owned subsidiary, 4Metals Exploration Ltd. ("4Metals"). For details regarding the Arrangement, see the Company's news release dated November 20, 2023.

At the Meeting, the special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by 99.91% of the Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy. Accordingly, the shareholder approval required to proceed with the Arrangement has been obtained.

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted a final order approving the Arrangement on January 17, 2024, enabling Rokmaster to proceed with the completion of its spin-out of 4Metals to the Shareholders.

The Arrangement is still subject to several conditions, including the following:

Regulatory approvals; Completion of a financing to raise working capital for 4Metals; and Other closing conditions customary in a transaction of this nature.

The Company will announce the closing of the Arrangement (the "Effective Date") as soon as it is determined.

As a reminder, Rokmaster shareholders as of the Effective Date will receive new common shares of Rokmaster (each, a "New Rokmaster Share") and common shares of 4Metals (the "4Metals Shares") by way of a share exchange, pursuant to which each existing common share of Rokmaster (an "Existing Rokmaster Share") will be exchanged for one New Rokmaster Share and 0.125 of a 4Metals Share (or one 4Metals Share distributed for every eight Existing Rokmaster Shares held) rounded down to the next whole number of 4Metals Shares.

