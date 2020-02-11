Rogers Sugar Announces Election of Directors

/THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: RSI) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 20, 2019 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on February 11, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The details of the election are as follows:

Director nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Dean Bergmame elected 27,679,825 95.88% 1,190,069 4.12% William Maslechko elected 26,476,548 91.71% 2,393,346 8.29% M. Dallas H. Ross elected 25,818,301 89.43% 3,051,593 10.57% Daniel Lafrance elected 28,439,910 98.51% 429,984 1.49% Gary M. Collins elected 27,767,254 96.18% 1,102,640 3.82% Stephanie Wilkes elected 25,929,788 89.82% 2,940,106 10.18%

In addition, the Directors of the Corporation have been directed to vote the common shares of Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") held by the Corporation in favour of the nominees of the Corporation as directors of Lantic. The details of such vote are as follows:

Director nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld M. Dallas H. Ross 28,086,638 97.29% 783,256 2.71% Daniel Lafrance 28,376,113 98.29% 493,781 1.71%

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

