Rogers Sugar Announces Election of Directors

Feb 11, 2020, 20:05 ET

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: RSI) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 20, 2019 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on February 11, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The details of the election are as follows:

Director nominee

Outcome

Votes for

% for

Votes withheld

% withheld

Dean Bergmame

elected

27,679,825

95.88%

1,190,069

4.12%

William Maslechko

elected

26,476,548

91.71%

2,393,346

8.29%

M. Dallas H. Ross

elected

25,818,301

89.43%

3,051,593

10.57%

Daniel Lafrance

elected

28,439,910

98.51%

429,984

1.49%

Gary M. Collins

elected

27,767,254

96.18%

1,102,640

3.82%

Stephanie Wilkes

elected

25,929,788

89.82%

2,940,106

10.18%

In addition, the Directors of the Corporation have been directed to vote the common shares of Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") held by the Corporation in favour of the nominees of the Corporation as directors of Lantic. The details of such vote are as follows:

Director nominee

Votes for

% for

Votes withheld

% withheld

M. Dallas H. Ross

28,086,638

97.29%

783,256

2.71%

Daniel Lafrance

28,376,113

98.29%

493,781

1.71%

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

www.LanticRogers.com

For further information: Manon Lacroix, Vice President Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, Tel: (514) 940-4350

