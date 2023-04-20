Rogers Increases Calling Rates While Fongo Commits to Affordability

WATERLOO, ON, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Rogers has announced they will increase US calling prices to Canadians, nearly doubling the rate from 55 cents to $1 per minute, further highlighting the need for affordable telecom options in Canada. Fongo, a Canadian telecommunications company offers low, pay per use and pay per month, US calling and texting rates that are a welcome relief for Canadians who are looking to save money on their telecom bills.

"We understand that Canadians are looking for affordable telecom options," said Joe Preiditsch, CTO of Fongo. "We're proud to offer a cost-effective solution for US calling that's significantly cheaper than the competition."

Fongo Mobile is free to download and provides customers with the option to make US calls for just 1-2 cents per minute Tweet this

The company's rates are set to provide Canadians with affordable options for making calls to the US, along with free Canadian calling, which has been their offering since day one.

Fongo's mobile app is free to download and provides customers with the option to make US calls for just 1-2 cents per minute. For those who need to make frequent calls to the US, the company also offers unlimited US calling for just $9.99 per month with a Fongo Plus add-on (which includes many other enhancements). This is a stark contrast to Fongo's competitor, Rogers, charging customers $1 per minute for US calling.

Fongo's commitment to affordability and quality has helped it gain a loyal following among Canadian customers. The company's app has been downloaded millions of times, and its services are used by customers across the country. With its innovative solutions and free-service approach, Fongo Mobile is poised for continued success in the Canadian telecom industry.

"We're a small company with big ambitions," said Preiditsch. "We're committed to providing Canadians with the telecom services they need at a price they can afford. Our low international calling rates are just one way we're working to make that a reality."

Fongo Mobile is available in all app marketplaces, with no contracts or commitments for customers. With its commitment to affordability, quality and ease-of-use, Fongo is poised to become a major player in the Canadian telecom industry.

