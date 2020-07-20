Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst launches Catalyst Cyber Camp for 500 youth in Brampton, Ontario

In partnership with Rogers Communications, City of Brampton and SANS Institute, Catalyst Cyber Camp will engage youth and teach them cybersecurity skills

BRAMPTON, ON, July 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst announced the launch of Catalyst Cyber Camp, a unique and engaging program for youth in the Brampton community to teach them important skills in cybersecurity. Kids will solve cybersecurity challenges in a competitive and fun virtual environment, learning a new hot skill that is increasingly important, especially as Canadians spend more time online.

"This program offered by the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst is a great opportunity for young people to engage in learning from the safety of their homes this summer," said Mohamed Lachemi, President and Vice-Chancellor, Ryerson University. "We know that cybersecurity is the next digital frontier, which is why Ryerson has committed to tackling the challenges presented by cybersecurity, and protecting the economic prosperity of Canadians, through the work of the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst. This first of its kind program is a prime example of their commitment to public education and I am sure it will pique the interest of the young people we will need working in this field in the years to come."

Launching today and running until September 5, 2020, the Catalyst Cyber Camp gives youth an opportunity to have fun and develop new skills during COVID-19, when many seasonal programs are closed. The camp delivers free, online programming to 500 youth ages 13-18 in Brampton, Ontario, through the City and its community partners. Campers have access to 400 hours of virtual programming, including cutting-edge games, activities and puzzles that increase in complexity as the program progresses. They have the opportunity to compete to collect points and win prizes along the way.

The Catalyst Cyber Camp is supported by partners Rogers Communications, the City of Brampton, and SANS Institute, the world's leading cybersecurity training.

"Canada's tech sector is growing faster than any other and we think it's important to continue investing in our youth and providing them with essential cybersecurity skills to successfully navigate the future of technology," said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Rogers Communications. "We're proud to partner with the Catalyst Cyber Camp and offer youth in Brampton an incredible opportunity to gain awareness of cybersecurity and develop a globally competitive skill set."

"The City of Brampton is building an innovation ecosystem, and we are committed to supporting our youth and entrepreneurs with resources and programming to help them build the skills they need for the jobs of today and tomorrow," said Mayor Patrick Brown of the City of Brampton. "As we work towards becoming a national centre of excellence and training in cybersecurity, we are thrilled to partner in delivering the Catalyst Cyber Camp. We look forward to continuing our work with our partners to deliver training which supports our youth and helps us develop the talent the world needs."

"On behalf of the 3000 members of the Peel Regional Police, I'm excited to be a partner in delivering Catalyst Cyber Camp," said Chief Nishan Duraiappah of Peel Regional Police. "This is an incredible opportunity for Brampton's youth to learn skills in cybersecurity that will help keep them safe and explore careers in this very important field."

"We are incredibly excited about today's launch of Catalyst Cyber Camp," said Trish Dyl, Director of Partnerships at Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst. "COVID-19 has created real challenges for many families, and we believe this camp will give kids in the Brampton community a way to have fun while learning key skills during this difficult time. We are also excited to expand Catalyst Cyber Camp over the months ahead."

"The Catalyst Cyber Camp is a remarkable example of leadership in attempting to solve the global cybersecurity talent shortage. This important pilot project will provide scholarships to 500 students in Brampton who will first discover their talent, and then learn and practice technical cybersecurity skills in a fun, safe online environment," says Alan Paller, founder of the SANS Institute. "Cybersecure Catalyst, Rogers Communications and the City of Brampton should be commended for their efforts which, we believe, can become a model for national efforts around the globe attempting to find and develop talent that is so critical to national security and economic prosperity."

About Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst: Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst is Ryerson University's national centre for innovation and collaboration in cybersecurity. The Catalyst works closely with the private and public sectors and academic institutions to help Canadians and Canadian businesses tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities of cybersecurity. Based in Brampton, the Catalyst delivers training; commercial acceleration programming; support for applied R&D; and public education and policy development, all in cybersecurity.

